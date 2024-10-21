1890 gilded-copper Indian-figure weathervane, Hulings painting among top highlights at Everard's Oct. 29-31 auction

Circa-1890 American gilded copper ‘Indian’ weathervane. Swell-bodied figure with sheet-copper feathers as headdress holds bow and arrow. Height: vane 41in; inclusive of stand 74in. Provenance: Bridgehampton, N.Y. private collection. Estimate: $60,000-$80,000 Clark Hulings (NY/LA/NM, 1922-2011), ‘Louisiana,’ oil on canvas, signed. Framed size: 32in x 44in. Provenance: Property of Earll M. Pott, by descent from his mother and grandparents who purchased it pre-1972 at Grand Central Gallery, NYC. Estimate: $60,000-$80,000 Fred Williams (Australian, 1927-1982), ‘Loxton Landscape,’ gouache on paper, signed lower left. Size: 21½in x 49 5/8in (sight). Provenance: Property of Margaret McCardell; purchased mid-1970s from Melbourne art dealers Faye & Arthur Simpson. Estimate: $30,000-$40,000

Also featured: Paintings by Fred Williams, Anthony Palliser, Johann Berthelsen; Latin American and folk art; Asian ceramics; antique and studio furniture

The Clark Hulings painting in this auction exemplifies the artist's ability to capture on canvas the simple pleasures of Southern rural life.” — Amanda Everard, Owner, Everard Auctions

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everard’s October 29-31 online-only auction offers collectors and interior-design aficionados a superlative selection of fine and decorative art from notable Southern estates and tastefully-curated collections. Originality, aesthetics and provenance are the watchwords seen throughout the 1,254 lots. Highlights include property from the Ira and Nancy T Koger Estate, fine American and English furniture; paintings by Latin American artists, Boston contemporary art from the collection of Bob Herron, folk art and weathervanes from a Hamptons-based collector; and works by premier Australian artists.Assigned an estimate of $60,000-$80,000, a rare circa-1890 gilded-copper Indian-figure weathervane is one of the auction’s star attractions. The swell-bodied standing figure in shown in a ribbed and scalloped costume with two cut sheet-copper feathers as a headdress, and holds a bow and arrow. Its height is 41 inches (74in inclusive of stand). An almost identical example was offered at Sotheby's October 6, 2006 auction of Property from the Collection of Josephine & Walter Buhl Ford II and sold for $192,000. The stunning 74-inch-tall weathervane entrusted to Everard is part of a Bridgehampton, New York, collection of vanes, trade signs and folk art that highlights the auction’s opening session.Also estimated at $60,000-$80,000, an atmospheric oil-on-canvas painting by Clark Hulings (1922-2011) is titled Louisiana and has resided with the same family since its pre-1972 purchase from New York’s Grand Central Gallery. Hulings was born in Florida and raised in New Jersey. Over his lifetime, he resided in New York, Louisiana, and throughout Europe before settling in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in 1972. After pursuing an initial career as a portraitist in Louisiana and freelance illustrator in New York in the 1950s, Hulings turned his focus to easel painting and soon distinguished himself as an American master of his genre, with collectors, museums and corporations eager to acquire his pictures. The auction artwork, which depicts a cottage with people on the front porch and dogs and chickens in the front yard, exemplifies Huling’s ability to capture on canvas the simple pleasures of Southern rural life.Continuing the American folk theme is Dr Buz Halo, a paint-on-metal creation by Sam Doyle (SC, 1906-1985). Doyle’s paintings typically portray residents of the Sea Island community of St. Helena, S.C., as well as iconic historic and religious figures, and modern American pop icons. One of his frequent subjects, a St. Helena root doctor named “Dr. Buz,” is depicted in the eponymous painting to be auctioned on Day 1 with an estimate of $8,000-$12,000.Fine art highlights also include works by Australian artists Fred Williams (1927-1982) and Sir Russell Drysdale (1912-1981). Williams’ Loxton Landscape beautifully interprets the artist’s understanding of the Australian outback’s moods and unique colors. Recognized as one of the 20th century's most accomplished landscapists, Williams was the first Australian artist to hold a solo exhibition at New York’s Museum of Modern Art. Loxton Landscape is a gouache-on-paper estimated at $30,000-$40,000. Another Australian art luminary is Sir Russell Drysdale (1912-1981), whose ink-on-paper work depicting a standing Aboriginal man has an auction estimate of $4,000-$6,000. Drysdale is considered one of the first Australian artists to explore with sensitivity the relationships between the landscape and indigenous people of Australia. The auction includes six paintings of quintessential New York scenes by Johann Berthelsen (NY/CT/Denmark, 1883-1972), a portrait by British artist Anthony Palliser, and a large collection of Latin American paintings from the Estate of Enrique Manuel Arias (Alachua, Florida).The auction’s closing session, on October 31, includes property from the collection of Bob Herron, an avid collector who has resided in Boston, Paris and Savannah. A striking image from his collection is photographer Peter Vanderwarker’s Type C print titled Near Marfa, Texas. A depiction of the famous “Prada Marfa” pop art installation located in remote West Texas, it carries an estimate of $2,500-$4,000. Bob Herron’s collection is also the source of an unusual pair of bronze snake-form candlesticks by studio furniture artist Judy Kensley McKie (Mass., b. 1944-). They are initial-signed and dated 2009 and each is numbered 2/8 under its base. The eye-catching serpentine duo stands 12¼ inches tall and is estimated at $9,000-$12,000.Day 2 of the auction is notable for its variety of treasured pieces from the Ira and Nancy T. Koger Estate. There are excellent examples of Chinese ceramics, including a pair of blue and white “Aster” chargers, which are estimated at $1,200-$1,800. Also, a painting of a fish that was purchased as the work of Alfred Sisley (France, 1839-1899) comes with an unusual back story. A handwritten note, which is included with the lot, states that the painting is actually part of a larger Sisley work that was cut in two by a previous owner. The painting also retains a Christie’s label on verso and now comes to auction with a $2,000-$3,000 estimate. Also, the sale features 14 works by Japanese American artist Toshiko Takaezu (1922-2011), who is widely acknowledged as having been instrumental to establishing ceramics as a fine art.Everard’s October 29-31 Fall Southern Estates Auction will start at 10 am EST on all three days of the series. Bid absentee or live online via Everard, LiveAuctioneers, Bidsquare or Invaluable. The public is invited to an October 22 preview reception from 5-7pm at Everard Auctions’ gallery, with additional previewing available October 23, 24 or 25, or by appointment. For more information on any item in the auction, call 912-231-1376 or email info@everard.com. Everard is located at 2436 Waters Ave., Savannah, GA 31404. Online: http://www.everard.com/

