President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes matric class of 2024 well for National Senior Certificate examinations

President Ramaphosa wishes matric class of 2024 well for National Senior Certificate examinations

President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes the matric Class of 2024 well for the National Senior Certificate examinations that begin tomorrow, Monday, 21 October 2024.

President Ramaphosa said: “As your parents, teachers, siblings, friends and neighbours, we are proud of all learners who have reached and are ready for this milestone.

“You started out as the Grade 1 Class of 2012 and have succeeded to this point with the help of so many people around you who are supporting and applauding the work you have put in up to this point.

“You are ready now to play back the knowledge you have acquired during these important years of your life.

“Be confident in what you know, believe in yourself and know that you are meant to succeed.

“These examinations are not an obstacle; they’re a gateway to your continued success and a new phase of your life in which the adventure of learning and the ability to share your knowledge with others never stops.

“As you continue to prepare for your exams, there will be moments of difficulty. When these come, ask for help from everyone around you and they will support you.

“Motivate yourself and give encouragement to your classmates who, like you, are a generation whose skills and interests will take our country forward.

“You’ve got this.”

Link: Video message: President Ramaphosa wishes matric class of 2024 well for National Senior Certificate examination. Link: https://we.tl/t-KyfRQiiYsu

