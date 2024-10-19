Submit Release
MPD Investigating a Fatal Northwest Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in Northwest. 
 


On Saturday, October 19, 2024, at approximately 1:15 a.m., members of the Fourth District responded to the 300 block of Delafield Place, Northwest, for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male suffering from apparent stab wounds inside of building. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel also responded. After all lifesaving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. 
 


The victim has been identified as 46-year-old Micheal Buie, of no fixed address. 
 


Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a homicide committed in the District of Columbia.
 


CCN: 24162095

 
###

 

