PSYCHE, The New Book Release Spewed by Indie Author / Filmmaker Bob Bryan is Now Available on Amazon
PSYCHE: THE UNCONSCIOUS SCREAM OF CONSCIOUSNESS is Bryan's "Absurd and Preposterous Free-Range Philosophic Renderings."
“These ‘Magical Word Incantations' transformed how I see ‘the World’ and myself in 'that World.' From that moment forward, I morphed into ‘Something Else.’ ”
- 'BIRTH DAY' excerpt from PSYCHE
Bryan writes, “Broadly speaking, ‘Perspective’ is the key to ‘everything’ that I endure (consciously and unconsciously) in this preposterous Life of mine."
PRISM: A COLLECTION OF RANDOM ANECDOTAL FRAGMENTS, -ISMS, DELUSIONAL THOUGHTS, CONFESSIONS, CONVERSATIONS & {{{ RANTS }}} (616 pages) was the first book in his eclectic 6 Part ‘COGNITIVE DISSONANCE MISADVENTURES Book Series.’ These MISADVENTURES are covertly dedicated to the intangible Mental / Psychological / Spiritual Phenomena that befuddles most madcap existential co-conspirators (Writers.)
In Book 6, PSYCHE: THE UNCONSCIOUS SCREAM OF CONSCIOUSNESS (612 pages,) he continues on his mission to permit "My Absurd and Preposterous Free-Range Philosophic Renderings to freely leak onto the page. I refuse to subject myself to rationally understand anything that I’ve ‘inadvertently’ encountered in my bizarre existential realm of ridiculous 'Esoteric Madness' and bizarre ‘Stream of Fractured Consciousness.’ There are no ‘embarrassing Failings’ ONLY ‘profound wicked Discoveries.’ "
- 'FORWARD' excerpt from PSYCHE
“My IMAGINATION has nothing to do with my boring-ass earthly experiences. ‘IT’ is born from Spaces and Times not yet Experienced, Imagined or Bound by the Brain.”
- 'I DON’T THINK SO!' excerpt from PSYCHE
"It’s quite fascinating for me as ‘the Writer’ to impassively ‘observe’ the ‘imperfect revelations’ of these coincidences and phenomenological meanderings, as well as, the repetitive themes as such. Please keep in mind that I am simply the transcribing Writer NOT the Creator!"
“When you’re in the process of 'Writing,' you’re in a whole ‘nuther ZONE.' You are undeniably an entirely ‘different person,’ as compared to your non-writerly state of being. Don’t be surprised that you don’t recognize yourself.”
- 'ZONED OUT!' excerpt from PSYCHE
"The COGNITIVE DISSONANCE MISADVENTURES Book Series is an ingenuous and uniquely ‘Factoid / Fictional / Situational Paradigm-Shift document' crafted for ME and by the many ME’s that invade my headspace alignment at any particular time of their peculiar choosing.
PSYCHE beckons YOU to obliquely witness and endure (at your own peril) MY Tragic and Audacious Life Choices, Obsessive Pithy Aphorisms, Paralyzing and Perplexing Paradisiac Prophesies and YES, it’s totally and unequivocally PERSONAL!" - Author Bob Bryan
COGNITIVE DISSONANCE MISADVENTURES Book Series:
WE ARE NOT AWAKE! - A Film Short Written, Produced and Directed by Bob Bryan. (WE ARE NOT AWAKE! was referenced in PSYCHE, page 135 'IT'S OVER.')
