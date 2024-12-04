PSYCHE, The New Book Release Spewed by Indie Author / Filmmaker Bob Bryan is Now Available on Amazon

(PSYCHE Book Back Cover) New Release by Author Bob Bryan: PSYCHE (GV40) Episode 6 of the COGNITIVE DISSONANCE MISADVENTURES Book / Kindle Series, Now Available on Amazon. (Free Kindle Download, 5 Days Only 12/04/24 to 12/08/24) https://a.co/d/9nnfVhr

PSYCHE: THE UNCONSCIOUS SCREAM OF CONSCIOUSNESS is Bryan's "Absurd and Preposterous Free-Range Philosophic Renderings."

One has simply got to Push through their own self-imposed Doubt, Negativity & Preconceptions. In other words, Rig the Game in their own Favor. It’s relatively easy to do, once you Unlock, ‘The Code.’” — Spewed by Author Bob Bryan, 'FULL OF IT!' excerpt from PSYCHE

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The schizophrenic scribblings that I write about in PSYCHE is the very essence of how I perceive and experience REALITY itself,” so declares the COGNITIVE DISSONANCE MISADVENTURES Book Series Author Bob Bryan “These ‘Magical Word Incantations' transformed how I see ‘the World’ and myself in 'that World.' From that moment forward, I morphed into ‘Something Else.’ ”- 'BIRTH DAY' excerpt from PSYCHEBryan writes, “Broadly speaking, ‘Perspective’ is the key to ‘everything’ that I endure (consciously and unconsciously) in this preposterous Life of mine."PRISM: A COLLECTION OF RANDOM ANECDOTAL FRAGMENTS, -ISMS, DELUSIONAL THOUGHTS, CONFESSIONS, CONVERSATIONS & {{{ RANTS }}} (616 pages) was the first book in his eclectic 6 Part ‘COGNITIVE DISSONANCE MISADVENTURES Book Series.’ These MISADVENTURES are covertly dedicated to the intangible Mental / Psychological / Spiritual Phenomena that befuddles most madcap existential co-conspirators (Writers.)In Book 6, PSYCHE: THE UNCONSCIOUS SCREAM OF CONSCIOUSNESS (612 pages,) he continues on his mission to permit "My Absurd and Preposterous Free-Range Philosophic Renderings to freely leak onto the page. I refuse to subject myself to rationally understand anything that I’ve ‘inadvertently’ encountered in my bizarre existential realm of ridiculous 'Esoteric Madness' and bizarre ‘Stream of Fractured Consciousness.’ There are no ‘embarrassing Failings’ ONLY ‘profound wicked Discoveries.’ "- 'FORWARD' excerpt from PSYCHE“My IMAGINATION has nothing to do with my boring-ass earthly experiences. ‘IT’ is born from Spaces and Times not yet Experienced, Imagined or Bound by the Brain.”- 'I DON’T THINK SO!' excerpt from PSYCHE"It’s quite fascinating for me as ‘the Writer’ to impassively ‘observe’ the ‘imperfect revelations’ of these coincidences and phenomenological meanderings, as well as, the repetitive themes as such. Please keep in mind that I am simply the transcribing Writer NOT the Creator!"“When you’re in the process of 'Writing,' you’re in a whole ‘nuther ZONE.' You are undeniably an entirely ‘different person,’ as compared to your non-writerly state of being. Don’t be surprised that you don’t recognize yourself.”- 'ZONED OUT!' excerpt from PSYCHE"The COGNITIVE DISSONANCE MISADVENTURES Book Series is an ingenuous and uniquely ‘Factoid / Fictional / Situational Paradigm-Shift document' crafted for ME and by the many ME’s that invade my headspace alignment at any particular time of their peculiar choosing.PSYCHE beckons YOU to obliquely witness and endure (at your own peril) MY Tragic and Audacious Life Choices, Obsessive Pithy Aphorisms, Paralyzing and Perplexing Paradisiac Prophesies and YES, it’s totally and unequivocally PERSONAL!" - Author Bob BryanCOGNITIVE DISSONANCE MISADVENTURES Book Series:Part 6 -PSYCHE: The Unconscious Scream of Consciousness (GV40)612 pagesFREE Amazon Kindle Download (Complete Book)5 Days Only: 12/04/2024 to 12/08/2024Amazon Kindle | DOWNLOAD NOW! https://a.co/d/9nnfVhr PSYCHE Webpage: www.graffitiverite.com/PSYCHE.htm Part 5 -PISSANTIAN SOLILOQUIES: The Clandestine Domain of Reveries & Repudiations (GV39)663 pagesFREE Amazon Kindle Download (Complete Book)5 Days Only: 12/04/2024 to 12/08/2024Amazon Kindle | DOWNLOAD NOW! https://a.co/d/5s0nipP PISSANTIAN Webpage: www.graffitiverite.com/PISSANTIAN-SOLILOQUIES.htm Part 4 -PLUS ONE: SOCIAL ANXIETY DISORDER - Metacognitive Attributions (GV38)378 pagesFREE Amazon Kindle Download (Complete Book)5 Days Only: 12/04/2024 to 12/08/2024Amazon Kindle | DOWNLOAD NOW! https://a.co/d/5NHoDsB PLUS ONE Webpage: www.graffitiverite.com/PLUS-ONE.htm Part 3 -POISON: A Diary of Haphazard Musings & Irreverent Paranoid Conclusions, [REPEAT OFFENDER] (GV37)360 pagesFREE Amazon Kindle Download (Complete Book)5 Days Only: 12/04/2024 to 12/08/2024Amazon Kindle | DOWNLOAD NOW! https://a.co/d/ifHZeDt POISON Webpage: www.graffitiverite.com/POISON.htm Part 2 -PRISON: TORMENTED BY THE REFRAIN, The Premeditated Manipulation of the Conventional Mind (GV34)378 pagesFREE Amazon Kindle Download (Complete Book)5 Days Only: 12/04/2024 to 12/08/2024Amazon Kindle | DOWNLOAD NOW! https://a.co/d/7f6WicL PRISON Webpage: www.graffitiverite.com/PRISON.htm Part 1 -PRISM: A Collection of Random Anecdotal Fragments, -isms, Delusional Thoughts, Confessions, Conversations & Rants (GV33)616 pagesFREE Amazon Kindle Download (Complete Book)5 Days Only: 12/04/2024 to 12/08/2024Amazon Kindle | DOWNLOAD NOW! https://a.co/d/eX0y6Xq PRISM Webpage: www.graffitiverite.com/PRISM.htm Amazon Author's Page:REVIEWS ARE ENCOURAGED & WELCOMED!

WE ARE NOT AWAKE! - A Film Short Written, Produced and Directed by Bob Bryan. (WE ARE NOT AWAKE! was referenced in PSYCHE, page 135 'IT'S OVER.')

