New Research Report -- The Future of AI in Senior Living and Care

The Current State of AI Usage in Senior Living and Care -- 2024 Research Report

This robust report is a must read for all in the longevity market. The data, insights, and charts are critical to a current understanding of AI in senior housing and long term care.” — Mary Furlong

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today’s senior living and care organizations are challenged by a shortage of available workers, higher expectations of residents, and too much technology presenting too little actionable insight. Generative AI (GenAI) and machine learning technologies are being deployed in limited use cases, but as tools mature, they will be able to help senior living and nursing homes in ways that early adopters see today.Capabilities in use today include transcribing spoken and free-form notes, analyzing data to predict risk, combining data from multiple sensors to track health status. Care providers are cautious about the risks associated with GenAI, especially the use of public Large Language Models (LLMs).Within the next five years, senior living and care organizations will find new ways to benefit from AI tools that are vetted and reliable. These will include automated creation of care plans, educating staff members via chatbots, personalized voice capabilities, better suggestions and predictive capabilities – resulting in the equivalent of a smoke detector for your health.Tech industry veteran Laurie Orlov interviewed 25 executives in the senior living and care markets. Both providers and tech firms offered their insights on this new and emerging category.Says Longevity Summit Founder, Mary Furlong: This robust report is a must read for all in the longevity market. The data, insights, and charts are critical to a current understanding of AI in senior housing and long term care. For investors, entrepreneurs, and corporate executives, it's a must read to help you shape strategy."

