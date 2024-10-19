Attorney General James Announces 548 Guns Turned in at Rochester Gun Buyback

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that 548 firearms were turned in at a community gun buyback event in Rochester hosted by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) and the Rochester Police Department. This event was part of Attorney General James’ ongoing effort to combat gun violence and keep New Yorkers safe. To date, Attorney General James has removed more than 8,200 guns from New York state since taking office in 2019.

“Gun buyback events empower local communities to remove unwanted firearms off our streets and out of our communities,” said Attorney General James. “Every one of the guns collected today is another potential life saved and tragedy averted. I thank the Rochester Police Department and my partners in local and state government for working with my office to ensure this event was a success. Together, we will keep protecting New York families from the scourge of gun violence.”

Today’s buyback event in Rochester resulted in 548 guns being turned in, including 32 assault weapons, 306 handguns, and 152 long guns. Following today’s gun buyback event, Attorney General James has helped remove more than 8,200 guns out of New York communities.

“Gun buyback programs like this are important tools to crack down on gun trafficking and keep dangerous weapons out of the wrong hands,” said U.S. Representative Joe Morelle. “I’m grateful to Attorney General James for her leadership, and I look forward to our continued work together to reduce violence and keep our families safe.”

“Gun buyback programs can reduce the number of weapons in our community, help remove firearms from homes where they might be stored unsafely or are no longer desired, and can help to prevent illegal guns from falling into the wrong hands,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “These programs are part of broader community safety initiatives aimed at reducing gun violence and improving public safety. Thanks to Attorney General Letitia James and the Rochester Police Department for their partnership on this effort.”

“Gun Buyback programs offer one more tool in our comprehensive strategy to confront the challenge of illegal guns and the havoc they’re causing on our streets,” said Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans. “I encourage anyone with an unwanted firearm in their home to participate in this event and help us reduce firearm violence in our neighborhoods. I want to thank Attorney General Letitia James for partnering with the Rochester Police Department and the Church of Love Faith Center for holding this event in our city and helping us create a safe, equitable and prosperous Rochester by inspiring hope and delivering opportunity for everyone.”

“New Yorkers and Attorney General James are making explicit efforts to curb violence in our communities,” said Senator Samra G. Brouk. “With this gun buyback event, firearms will be removed from our neighborhoods, lowering the chances of violent incidents while compensating individuals for doing the right thing. With community action, we can prevent crises and tragedies in our city.”

“Gun buybacks are about taking guns off our streets, curbing gun violence, and keeping our communities safe,” said Senator Jeremy Cooney. “I want to thank Attorney General Letitia James for hosting this event and for her commitment to public safety across New York.”

“Reducing the supply and spread of uncared-for firearms is a key step towards reducing gun violence in our community,” said Rochester Police Chief David M. Smith. “Although we will always take in unwanted firearms, events like these are a great incentive for community members to do the right thing and surrender unwanted or uncared-for firearms. I would like to thank the Attorney General’s Office for helping us to continue the reduction of gun violence in our community.”