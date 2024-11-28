Revisionist Book Probes Catastrophic Effects of Scientists' Misconduct and Incompetence

“Helpless Earth: Reckless Science” questions the ethics and logic of scientific projects in view of global insecurity.

This is the first moment in the history of our planet when any species, by its own voluntary actions, has become a danger to itself - as well as to vast numbers of others.” — Bill Joy

INDIA, November 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This unorthodox investigation scrutinizes scores of neglected issues surrounding promoted scientific advancements irrespective of multiplying existential threats.The concise study by Yuval Kanev covers perilous developments in science and technology since the rise of the Industrial Revolution.The author lists dozens of environmental, military, accidental, and other apocalyptic hazards, triggered by breakthrough innovations, such as fossil fuel engines, artificial chemicals, engineered viruses, intelligent electronic machines, and nuclear devices, to mention a few examples."Helpless Earth: Reckless Science " is well aware of the vast benefit of scientific progress, including uplifted standards of living and prolonged lifespan.Yet, in view of the Doomsday Clock Archive and comparable documentations, this work raises awkward questions:Is the immense benefit worth the immense risk?Is the current risk of human self-extinction as high as 50%?Is any applicable discovery potentially hazardous?Is the favorable image of science constantly imposed on society, including school children, media reporters, military brass, and state leaders?Kanev admits that controlling the spread of perilous scientific developments is a formidable international task, which typically gets more problematic with further scientific achievements.Yet he claims that the pivotal issue of hazardous science is systematically evaded due to short-range interests and long-range social illusions.To conclude, even though different players take part in the risky global game, this work criticizes scientific elites for failing to set up an appropriate code of ethics, succumbing to group thinking, compromising the chances of humanity’s survival, obfuscating their accountability, downplaying their principal critics, and cultivating their social standing.The 270-page book, supported by scholarly sources and graphical demonstrations, is the latest addition to the author's repertoire and continues with his unique critique of exclusive elites.

