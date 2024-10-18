Senate Bill 1336 Printer's Number 1965
PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - (2) using the taking of paid leave time or unpaid leave
time under this act as a factor in an employment action, such
as hiring, promotion, reducing hours or number of shifts or a
disciplinary action; or
(3) counting the paid leave time or unpaid leave time
under a no-fault attendance policy or any other absence
control policy.
Section 5. Notice requirement.
(a) General rule.--Within 60 days of the effective date of
this subsection, an employer shall notify each employee of the
information described in paragraphs (1), (2) and (3). Each
employer shall post and keep posted a notice, to be prepared or
approved in accordance with regulations prescribed under this
act, stating excerpts from, or summaries of, the pertinent
provisions of this act, including:
(1) information describing paid leave time available to
employees under this act;
(2) information pertaining to the filing of an action
under this act; and
(3) information that describes:
(i) the protections that an employee has in
exercising rights under this act; and
(ii) how the employee can contact the department if
any of the rights are violated.
(b) Location.--The notice described under subsection (a)
shall be posted:
(1) in conspicuous places on the premises of the
employer, where notices to employees, including applicants,
are customarily posted; or
(2) in an employee handbook.
20240SB1336PN1965 - 4 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.