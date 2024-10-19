FEMA Personal Property Assistance for South Carolinians Affected by Hurricane Helene

South Carolinians who suffered property losses due to Hurricane Helene may be eligible for FEMA Personal Property Assistance. Insurance coverage is the best way to recover after a disaster, but FEMA assistance may be available if you are uninsured or underinsured. Survivors should be aware that FEMA cannot restore all property lost due to the disaster.

FEMA Personal Property Assistance may help support eligible applicants with items that were damaged due to the disaster, such as:

Appliances: Include standard household appliances, such as a refrigerator, washing machine, etc.

Essential clothing needed due to loss, damage or contamination.

Basic furnishings found in a bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and living room.

Tools Required for Work and School: Tools and equipment required for your job and items required for education purposes. This assistance also applies to self-employed individuals.

Computing Devices: This includes one personal or family computer. You may be eligible for funds for additional computers required for work or school that were damaged by the disaster.

This includes one personal or family computer. You may be eligible for funds for additional computers required for work or school that were damaged by the disaster. Accessible Items: FEMA provides assistance for damaged personal property required for eligible applicants with disabilities.

Eligibility Conditions:

Items must have been owned prior to the hurricane and been damaged by it.

Items were owned and being used by occupants of the household.

FEMA may not repair or replace a storm-damaged item if you own a similar item that works.

FEMA does not provide assistance for furnishings and/or appliances provided by a landlord.

Items used by guests and relatives who were not members of the pre-disaster household are not eligible for assistance.

Homeowners and renters in Abbeville, Aiken, Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Jasper, Kershaw, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Union and York counties and the Catawba Indian Nation who were affected by Hurricane Helene are eligible to apply for FEMA assistance at this time. Survivors can apply for FEMA assistance in several ways:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

In person at any Disaster Recovery Center. To find a center close to you, visit fema.gov/DRC, or text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362 (Ex: DRC 29169).

On your phone using the FEMA mobile app.

using the FEMA mobile app. By calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Help is available in many languages. FEMA programs are accessible to survivors with disabilities and others with access and functional needs. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in many languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. For a video with American Sign Language, voiceover and open captions about how to apply for FEMA assistance, select this link.

FEMA programs are accessible to survivors with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.