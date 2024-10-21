Quilia Introduces Multi-Language Feature for Enhanced Communication in Personal Injury Cases

The Personal Injury App Quilia This is the home page of the RECORD app

New feature allows clients to input information in their native language, with translations automatically included in attorney case files.

Receiving both the client’s native language and the English translation has been a game-changer. It ensures we capture every detail accurately and improves our communication with clients.” — Darren, Quilia User

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quilia, the leading app for personal injury case management, is excited to announce the release of a powerful new feature designed to break language barriers and improve communication between clients and attorneys. Starting today, Quilia users can enter information in their native language, which will then be transferred to the attorney’s case management software in both the original language and an English translation.This new feature empowers non-English speaking clients to communicate more naturally while ensuring attorneys receive accurate, translated information. It’s a game-changer for firms using personal injury software case management to serve diverse communities, streamlining the flow of case details without losing the nuances that are often lost in translation."Our focus is always on improving client outcomes and ensuring attorneys have the most accurate information at their fingertips," said Kenny Eliason, CEO of Quilia. "By including both the native language and the English translation, we're making sure nothing gets lost in translation, enhancing both the client experience and case quality."This update reflects Quilia’s commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that all clients, regardless of language, are fully supported through the legal process. The personal injury app feature is available immediately and is seamlessly integrated into existing workflows, benefiting attorneys and firms alike, especially those using software for personal injury lawyers For more information on this update or to schedule a demo, visit www.quilia.com About QuiliaQuilia is a technology-driven platform that enhances personal injury case management by providing plaintiffs with a comprehensive view of their case progress while integrating seamlessly with law firm systems. Quilia focuses on improving case outcomes, ensuring clients receive the support they need during their recovery.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.