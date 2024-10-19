Submit Release
Makai lane of Kūhiō Highway at Waikoko hairpin turn closed for slope stabilization

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of an ongoing, single-lane closure on Kūhiō Highway (Route 560) needed for emergency slope stabilization. The closure will first affect the makai, Hā‘ena-bound lane of Kūhiō Highway at milepost 4.7 (Waikoko Hairpin Turn) on Monday, Oct. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 22, the lane closure will be in effect from 8:30 a.m until further notice.

 

Traffic in both directions will be maintained by alternating traffic flow through the remaining open lane. Flaggers will be at the site to direct the alternating traffic. See https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/files/2024/10/waikoko-hairpin-turn.png for the location of the closure.

 

The current plan is to set up a temporary 24/7 closure of the Hā‘ena-bound lane to facilitate the emergency work from 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 until further notice. More information will be provided as consultants and staff access the slope beneath the highway.

 

HDOT declared a traffic emergency zone for the area earlier this week, pursuant to Hawai‘i Revised Statutes Section 264-1.5, which allows the department to expedite procurment and permitting to take action to construct improvements to protect access to the state highway.

 

