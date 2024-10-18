Army Reserve Soldier helps SETAF-AF participants in upcoming E3B

VICENZA, Italy –

“You need to leave your computer desk and get into the warrior mentality,” said U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Fabricio Monterroso, electronic maintenance chief with U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). Such is the effort SETAF-AF Soldiers need when preparing for the upcoming Expert Infantryman, Soldier and Field Medical Badges (E3B) challenge.

E3B is a grueling test with multiple graded tasks over a one-week period. It is the combination of the Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Field Medical Badge and Expert Soldier Badge. E3B takes place at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, on Oct. 21st and will feature participants from SETAF-AF, the 173rd Airborne Brigade, as well as units from Germany and foreign national partners.

“Our role is to simply lend a hand,” said Monterroso. “We give our expertise, help in the training and give tips and tricks from when we went through it.”

In order to assist participants this year, SETAF-AF’s Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion established an internal training plan. Additionally, a group of those who have already earned their badges have agreed to provide their own support and expertise during the training.

Monterroso, serving as one of the trainers, has been stationed in Italy for two years, one with the 79th Theater Sustainment Command and one with SETAF-AF. Currently, he primarily serves with the communications directorate, ensuring successful network capabilities at exercises and security cooperation engagements in Africa.

“SETAF-AF Soldiers don’t typically get exposed to as many ‘Soldier tasks’ compared to candidates from the 173rd or others who are more infantry orientated,” said Monterroso. “So we decided to set up this internal train-up for one-week to familiarize them.”

During the internal training week, Soldiers get refreshed on a variety of essential tasks and skills such as medical knowledge, land navigation, weapon disassembly and other skills. Monterroso joined Sgt. 1st Class Rodd P. Simington and Capt. Joshua A. Salters in leading the land navigation portion.

“We know they won’t learn everything, but you have to break that seal,” said Monterroso. “It certainly helped me when I went through it.”

Monterroso is a member of the U.S. Army Reserve, one of many Reserve and National Guard members who work at SETAF-AF on temporary active-duty orders. He said it was an incredible opportunity to compete for and obtain his Expert Soldier Badge.

“When I first heard about it, I was very excited. As a reservist we don’t get a lot of chances to do stuff like E3B.” said Monterroso. “So when I heard about it back in 2022, I threw my hand up. But I had no expectations of actually badging.”

For Monterroso, this was a challenge to see how he measured up both physically and mentally. As a former drill sergeant, this was a chance to prove to himself he could still do it, which was an opportunity he loved.

“My train of thought was to simply throw myself in there,” said Monterroso. “Thanks to the internal train-up we had back then, I was able to improve upon many things like rucking and not be as shocked when doing the actual lanes.”

Monterroso provides more to this year’s participants than simply training or expertise.

“I don’t only train them up, of course; I’m boosting their morale,” said Monterroso. “I like to make sure everyone laughs even during training. They should have a good time and not be overwhelmed by just training all of the time.”

As E3B approaches, Monterroso describes why every Soldier should participate in the grueling event.

“Whether you think you will earn the badge or not, you should do it just for the experience,” said Monterroso. “It's always good to throw yourself to the fire and see how you come out. E3B is a great way to test yourself and see where you are.”

This year's E3B is hosted by the 173rd Airborne Brigade and incudes Soldiers from across Europe, including partners and allies from Croatia, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Spain. E3B creates experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing readiness and lethality of Soldiers, teams, squads ad platoons. These events are a key enabler to molding the force into professionals, while stressing commitment to every Soldier's individual development.