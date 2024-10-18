Fort Hunter Liggett Army Reserve spouses making a difference

FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, Calif. –

Many Fort Hunter Liggett (FHL) members actively contribute to the surrounding communities and make a difference with their work and leadership. Two Army Reserve spouses stand out as teachers at San Antonio Elementary, a rural school in Central California where military and Army Civilian’s children make up 20 percent of the student population. Parents from FHL also volunteer to serve on the Parents-Teacher Organization and at school events.

“Two of our Army values are duty and selfless service. I believe our Soldiers, Civilians, and families alike – epitomizes these values,” said Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Trotter. “We are an integral part of the community and take pride in doing our part to support that community and our children.”

Kim Golden, married to FHL Garrison Chaplain Col. Todd Golden, is a third-grade teacher at San Antonio Elementary. She was a substitute teacher last year and is currently a full-time teacher. Mrs. Golden has been teaching for 20 years and brings a wealth of experience to the school.

“My favorite aspect of the job is the positive environment that Principal Amy Sweet desires to build among the teachers and students,” said Mrs. Golden. “It is very important to give back to the community and get involved in making the place where we live better. It has made Army life better by getting to know the families around me and made a remote place less remote.”

Amy Widner has worked with children for more than 30 years, starting in the Army’s Child Youth Services program in Hawaii and has taught in many other schools. She started as a substitute teacher at San Antonio School and transitioned to a full-time position in January of this year. She is now the Extended Learning Opportunity Program (ELOP) director as well as a special needs child Reading Intervention teacher. Mrs. Widner is married to Lance Widner, an Army Civilian and Army Reserve Soldier with the FHL 80th Total Army School System (TASS) Training Center.

“I feel God has led me to this profession,” said Mrs. Widner. “I love, love, love my job because it is a change every day. The joy on a child's face when it all clicks is priceless.” She adds that she really enjoys the perks of hugs, laughter, and love every day from the students.

San Antonio School Superintendent/Principal Amy Sweet states that they “give all students the same offerings of services and military children are no different. This year we have an outstanding line up of teachers bringing all students a high-quality educational experience.”

Fort Hunter Liggett has supported the school’s Fire Prevention Week and Read Across America Celebration for many years. Sweet says she hopes to increase communication and partnership with the installation’s leadership and work together to support military children.

Military life can be challenging for service members and their families, but the Army Community Services (ACS) is a great resource. ACS offers many services such as financial planning, resume and interview training, volunteer and job opportunities, and much more. They also provide references to the surrounding communities. The Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation directorate also provides many fun, family-friendly events. The Religious Support Office hosts many events such as Bible studies, family resiliency workshops, and Garden Parties at the Chapel. In addition, the FHL Housing Office and Cadence Communities (privatized housing partner) hosts regular resident town halls to provide information, answer questions and address concerns.

“This remote location can be challenging for military families and supporting them is one of my top priorities,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Troy Buzard. One of his initiatives is to create additional recreational areas to encourage healthy outdoor activities. “Fort Hunter Liggett is a beautiful place to live and work, so it makes sense to offer things like a walking trail for people to enjoy.”

“As a military spouse of 32 years, I would say to the new spouses - Enjoy the journey and take advantage of each opportunity to learn something new,” said Mrs. Widner. She recommends families to “jump into the community you live in, and you will find you are needed more than you know. We all make a difference and have amazing gifts to share.”

