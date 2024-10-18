October Consumer Connection

National Public Data, a background-check company, exposed the personal information of nearly 3 billion individuals in a data breach that leaked personal data to the dark web. The Company scrapes personal information from non-public sources, which means you could be affected and not even know it. Find out how to protect yourself with the Federal Trade Commission’s identity theft resources.

