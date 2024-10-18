Disaster Assistance for Virginia Survivors Tops $5 Million

BRISTOL, Va.— More than $5 million in federal disaster assistance has been approved for homeowners and renters in Virginia following the impacts of Tropical Storm Helene.

This milestone is accompanied by other important moments in disaster assistance and recovery in the commonwealth. Over 1,200 people have visited one of the six DRCs located throughout southwest Virginia. And more than 6,200 Virginians have now registered with FEMA for assistance.

“As we pass another milestone in assistance to survivors, we are reminded that Tropical Storm Helene left behind significant devastation.” said FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Timothy Pheil. “We are here to help and are grateful to work alongside our federal, commonwealth and local partners to continue assisting survivors.”

In addition to support for survivors including assistance towards disaster-related essential needs, home repairs and personal property losses, Disaster Unemployment Assistance is now available for Virginians whose work, including self-employment, was directly impacted by Tropical Storm Helene. This program provides unemployment assistance to those who do not otherwise qualify for Virginia’s unemployment insurance. More information on this program can be found on the Virginia Employment Commission website here: Disaster Unemployment Assistance | Virginia Employment Commission

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is also standing by to assist producers as they work to recover their operations in the wake of Hurricane Helene through a suite of programs. For more information, visit the USDA Disaster Resource Center website here: Hurricane Helene | USDA

FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Timothy Pheil speaks with Ralph Wilson, a restaurant owner, in Damascus, Va. on Oct. 8. Virginia Senator Mark Warner toured areas of the state affected by Hurricane Helene with FEMA and VDEM officials. (FEMA photo by Nicholas Monteleone).

Impacted individuals in Bedford, Bland, Carroll, Giles, Grayson, Pittsylvania, Russell, Montgomery, Pulaski, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise, and Wythe counties and cities of Galax and Radford can apply today by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov, using the FEMA mobile app, calling 1-800-621-3362, or visiting a DRC.

If you have already applied for FEMA assistance and have questions about the status of your application or any FEMA letters you have received, call the FEMA helpline at 1-800-621-3362 or visit a DRC. FEMA staff are ready to help answer your questions.

SBA Business Recovery Centers (BRCs) are now up and running to help businesses get back on their feet from damage they sustained during the storms. More information about BRCs can be found here: Recovery Center locations | U.S. Small Business Administration (sba.gov).

FEMA has set up a rumor response webpage to clarify our role in the Helene response. Visit Hurricane Helene: Rumor Response | FEMA.gov.

For more information on Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit vaemergency.gov, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Facebook page , fema.gov/disaster/4831 and facebook.com/FEMA.

