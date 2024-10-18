After the Great Shakeout: Take the Next Step in Earthquake Readiness

DENVER – Across the nation, more than 19 million people ‘Dropped, Covered and Held On’ during the Great Shakeout earthquake drill last week. This is a great time to remember the threat of earthquakes and take actions to minimize your own risk.

Earthquakes may happen anywhere you work, live, or travel. The Great Shakeout serves as a powerful opportunity to raise awareness of the threat earthquakes pose. Knowing what to do when a quake happens is important and having a plan will help you take important steps now to keep your home and family safer.

“Earthquake mitigation, including having the latest building codes, are invaluable in protecting your home,” said Sean McGowan, Earthquake Program Manager in FEMA Region 8. “Taking mitigation actions can minimize the impact an earthquake will have on a home. These are the things you can do now to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your property.”

These steps are not as complicated or as expensive as it may seem and are cheaper than recovering from an earthquake. Similar to child-proofing a home, consider anchoring bookcases, dressers, and appliances to wall studs. Assess your home looking for loose and heavy items that can be secured. These simple actions can protect you, your friends and family.

This is also a great time to check insurance coverage. In most cases, homeowner’s insurance does not cover earthquake or flood damage. Consider consulting with your insurance agent to see if additional coverage may be right for you.

Millions of people live and work in earthquake-prone regions of the United States, including here in the Intermountain West. Are you prepared?

Learn more about the Great ShakeOut at https://www.shakeout.org/, the Earthquake Country Alliance has tips to mitigate earthquake risk at https://www.earthquakecountry.org/, and how to prepare for earthquakes and other disasters at https://www.ready.gov/.