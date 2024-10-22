Nitride Global Appoints Dr. Brian Soller as President

Industry Veteran Brings Over 20 Years of Experience to Drive Innovation and Growth

WITCHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nitride Global, a leader in advanced materials development and manufacturing focused on Aluminum Nitride (AlN), Aluminum Oxynitride (AlON), and their derivative materials and solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Brian J. Soller as its new President. Dr. Soller, a seasoned leader with extensive experience in the photonics, advanced materials, and instrumentation sectors, will lead Nitride Global’s strategic initiatives to accelerate innovation, expand its global footprint, and strengthen its position as an industry leader.

Dr. Soller joins Nitride Global with more than two decades of experience in senior leadership roles. Most recently, he served as CTO and EVP of Corporate Development at Luna Innovations, where he spearheaded the company’s growth initiatives and played a pivotal role in developing high-performance laser and fiber-optic technologies for a wide range of industrial applications. His deep technical expertise and proven leadership in scaling companies will be key assets to Nitride Global as it enters a new phase of growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Soller as President,” said Mahyar Khosravi, Executive Chairman of Nitride Global. “His exceptional track record of leadership and innovation in advanced technologies aligns perfectly with Nitride Global’s vision of delivering cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers. Brian’s insights and expertise will drive our efforts in advancing the capabilities of aluminum nitride products and expand into new markets.”

Dr. Soller holds a Ph.D. in Optics from the University of Rochester and a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Physics from the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse. He is a well-regarded expert in his field, having authored numerous technical papers and patents related to integrated optics, fiber optic sensors, and other high-performance technologies.

“I am honored to join Nitride Global at such an exciting time,” said Dr. Soller. “The company’s commitment to innovation and its position at the forefront of aluminum nitride-based technologies are inspiring. I look forward to working with the talented team to build on Nitride Global’s impressive achievements and lead the company into its next chapter of growth.”

Under Dr. Soller’s leadership, Nitride Global aims to continue its pioneering work in developing materials that enable breakthroughs in sectors such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, and energy. His appointment is expected to strengthen Nitride Global’s commercial capabilities and expand its strategic partnerships worldwide.

About Nitride Global

Nitride Global is a leading innovator in the development and commercialization of advanced aluminum nitride boules and templates and a revolutionary thermal management and passivation coating technology based on aluminum oxynitride. The company’s cutting-edge solutions are used in a variety of high-performance applications in semiconductor manufacturing and packaging across various sectors, such as power electronics, microelectronics, EVs, photonics, aerospace, and renewable energy. With a focus on quality, performance, and innovation, Nitride Global is committed to driving advancements in materials science and delivering value to its customers globally.

