Zhao and Vernon in Editorial Roles at the Journal of Open Source Software

Mengqi Zhao and Chris Vernon both recently started serving in editorial roles at the Journal of Open Source Software (JOSS), Zhao as a topic editor in Earth science and technology, and Vernon on the editorial board as associate editor-in-chief for data science, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. JOSS is an open-access journal for research software that publishes peer-reviewed research with open-source software from many research areas.

Zhao and Vernon were chosen for these roles because of their expertise in their respective subject areas. In their editorial roles for JOSS, Zhao and Vernon will identify international experts to review or edit submitted papers and shepherd the papers through the journal’s review and publishing processes.

Zhao is an Earth scientist in the Earth System Predictability & Resilience group at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), specializing in hydrology and water resources. Her research focuses on the dynamics of water within integrated human–Earth interactions through her work with the Global Change Analysis Model (GCAM). Zhao’s research also explores the impacts of global climate and socioeconomic changes on water availability, building energy demand, and agricultural productivity, as well as the resulting coevolution of water–energy–food systems and infrastructure expansion.

“When I was young, I grew up knowing that water is scarce and important,” said Zhao. This awareness sparked her passion for working to better understand the complex dynamics of climate, water, and society.

She wants to continue helping early-career scientists get plugged into exciting opportunities, like this editorial role has been for her, through her involvement in the Multisector Dynamics Early Career Development working group.

Chris Vernon is a senior data scientist at PNNL, supporting geospatial solutions and building artificial intelligence and machine learning approaches to enhance human–Earth interactions in software exploring these systems, especially with his role as software engineering lead in the Integrated Multisector Multiscale Modeling (IM3) project. He got his start at PNNL through the Science Undergraduate Laboratory Internship (SULI) program and has been building innovative software and programs here ever since.

Vernon had a nontraditional start in the science world, as he initially studied international business and then found his way to geospatial science and technology through a particularly inspirational environmental science class and his internship at PNNL. His passion for lifelong learning has helped him build connections and network with those around him, which serves him well as associate editor-in-chief.

“PNNL is a really fantastic place to work because you get to meet so many people and so many different experts,” said Vernon. “PNNL opens so many doors for opportunity.” He’s excited to give back to others in the field through his involvement in working groups, professional communities, and roles like this one at JOSS.