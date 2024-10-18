News Release for Early Warning Report Regarding Dundee Corporation

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jorey Chernett, of 6222 Indianwood Trail, Bloomfield Hills, MI, 48301, USA, announces that on September 1, 2024, he acquired control or direction over 12,493,791 Class A subordinate voting shares (“Shares”) in the authorized share structure of Dundee Corporation (the “Company”), a company with a head office at 80 Richmond Street West, Suite 2000, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2A4. The Shares were previously controlled by Herr Investment Group LLC in its capacity as investment adviser to Pointillist Partners, LLC, an investment fund of which Mr. Chernett was co-portfolio manager and the largest owner. As a result of this change, Mr. Chernett owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over, 12,493,791 Shares, which represented approximately 14.49% of the issued and outstanding Shares. Currently, Mr. Chernett owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over, 12,853,791 Shares, which represents approximately 14.91% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

The investment in the Shares was made for investment purposes. In accordance with applicable securities laws, Mr. Chernett may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments of the Company in the open market or otherwise, and reserves the right to dispose of any or all of his securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Company and other relevant factors.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed under applicable securities laws is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

For more information, please contact:

Jorey Chernett

6222 Indianwood Trail

Bloomfield Hills, MI

48301 U.S.A.

Telephone: (248) 469-8811

