30th Judicial District Nominating Commission seeks nominees for district ...

TOPEKA—The 30th Judicial District Nominating Commission is seeking nominations to fill a district judge vacancy. Although the principal office for the position will likely be Sumner County, the district judge filling this position may maintain residency in any of the 30th Judicial District counties.

The 30th Judicial District is composed of Barber, Harper, Kingman, Pratt, and Sumner counties.

Justice Melissa Standridge, the Supreme Court departmental justice responsible for the 30th Judicial District, said individuals can apply or be nominated, but nominations must come on a nomination form and include the nominee's signature.

Eligibility requirements

To be considered for a district judge, a nominee must be:﻿

at least 30 years old;

a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and

a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.

The nominating commission selects three to five people whose names are submitted to the governor to fill the position according to statutory qualification and residency requirements.

The governor has 60 days after receiving the names to decide whom to appoint.

Nomination process

Nominations must be accompanied by a nomination form available from the clerk of the district court in Barber, Harper, Kingman, Pratt, or Sumner counties, the clerk of the appellate courts in the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka, or online at www.kscourts.org/judge/vacancies.

In lieu of submitting paper copies, the commission has asked that nominees submit one copy of the form and attachments electronically as instructed on the nomination form to jdnc.nominationform@kscourts.org. Any other information or credentials that may be relevant to the applicant's qualifications must also be submitted with the form. The deadline to submit a nomination with supporting documents is noon Monday, November 18.

Public interviews

The nominating commission will convene at 9 a.m. December 19 and 20 to interview nominees. The interview location is still to be determined.

Term of office

After serving one year in office, the new district judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

Nominating commission

The 30th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Melissa Standridge as the nonvoting chair; Troy Dierking, Caldwell; Sidney Burkholder, Harper; Lance Dixon and Gregory Graffman, Kingman; Justin Goodno, Kiowa; Hannah Brass, Medicine Lodge; Shannon Kelly, Peck; Jason Kirk Roberts, Pratt; J.C. Long and Douglas Pfalzgraf, Wellington.

Accommodation

Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible:

ADA Coordinator

ADA@kscourts.org

785-296-2256

TTY at 711