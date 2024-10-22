Jeanensis Announces Restructure to Focus on Private Capital Markets and Digital Asset and Risk Management Advisory

Jeanensis

Jeanensis revisits foreign direct investment advisory and private capital markets employing a multi strategy targeting mature FinTech and advance AI firms.

Jeanensis intends to win likened to an Eagle, Lion and Wolf using furinkasen: (風林火山 Wind, Forest, Fire, Mountain) as swift as wind, as gentle as forest, as fierce as fire, as unshakable as mountain.” — Kenneth A. Goodwin Jr.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Title: Jeanensis Announces Restructure to Focus on Private Capital Markets and Digital Asset Investment and Risk Management AdvisoryHoboken, New Jersey, October 18, 2024 - Jeanensis, a leading global financial services firm, has announced a major restructure to better serve its global clients and adapt to the changing landscape of the financial industry. The company will now be segmented into two distinct divisions: Private Capital Markets and Digital Asset Investment and Risk Management Advisory.The Private Capital Markets division will focus on launching a multi-billion dollar and multi strategy 144 TrailBlazer Fund ("TrailBlazer Fund") and other private digital investment funds. The TrailBlazer Fund is a global impact fund advising and deploying capital to later stage and advanced technology (Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Big Data and SaaS applications) and cash flow positive firms. The firm removed the "Ventures" from its name with an intent and dedication to advise and support emerging venture capital fund managers and later stage Series A and above firms.On the other hand, the Digital Asset Investment and Risk Management Advisory division will cater to the growing demand for artificial intelligence, digital assets and advanced technology advisory. This division will provide advisory services on cybersecurity via Oqulus Tech LLC, digital asset and risk management strategies, and regulatory compliance. With the rise of artificial intelligence, cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, this division will play a crucial role in helping clients navigate this emerging market. "For over 10 years, Jeanensis has been a leader in these areas as a trailblazer for diversity, equity and inclusion for founders and investors of color and women from around the globe."According to Managing Partner and Founder, Kenneth A. Goodwin Jr, this restructuring is a strategic move to better serve the diverse needs of their clients. "We believe that by segmenting into these two divisions, we can provide more specialized and focused services to our clients. Private capital markets and digital assets are both rapidly growing areas in the financial industry, and we want to ensure that our clients have access to the best expertise and resources in these fields. We take an Eagle, Lion and Wolf mentality to achieving sustainable results."Jeanensis is confident that this move will not only benefit their clients but also position them as a leader in the private capital markets and digital asset investment and risk management advisory space.For more information on Jeanensis and their services, please visit their websites: https://jeanensiscapmarkets.com/ and http://144trailblazerfund.com/ or contact +1-201-988-2486.###AI-generated by www.einpresswire.com/ai

"Always Grateful. Always TrailBlazing."

