Church Brothers Farms Recall Green Onions Due to Possible Health Risk

SALINAS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Church Brothers, LLC (“Church Brothers Farms”) is voluntarily recalling 1271 cases of green onions because of the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Distribution was limited to a small number of retail and foodservice customers in Canada and USA (Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia). Church Brothers Farms has notified these customers and is working with them to ensure rapid compliance with the recall.

Canada

Brand: Imperial Fresh

Item Description: Green Onion Iceless 4x2lb Reg

Lot Code: CB272378

USA

Brand: Church Brothers

Item Description: Green Onions Iceless 4x2lb Reg Church Brothers Mexico

Lot Code: CB272378

Container Type and Lot Code Location: Clear bag, product code located in front of the bag.

Brand: Trader Joe’s

Item Description: Green Onion Iceless 24x6oz Reg Trader Joe’s Mexico

Lot Code: CB272378, Pack Date 092524

Container Type and Lot Code Location: Brand retail bag with pack date label on back of bag.

Brand: Imperial Fresh

Item Description: Green Onion Iceless 4x2lb Reg

Lot Code: CB272378

Container Type and Lot Code Location: Clear bag, product code located in front of the bag.

This recall is the result of a single product sample collected by Canadian Food Inspection Agency that indicated the presence of Salmonella. The Company promptly reported this issue to Food & Drug Administration. To the knowledge of Church Brothers Farms, no illnesses have occurred or been reported to date.

Only those products that are named in this announcement are being recalled. No other products are affected by the recall.

In the event customers or consumers have the recalled product in their refrigerators, they should be discarded and not consumed.

Consumers with questions or concerns may contact Church Brothers Farms

Consumer Hotline 1-877-590-0428 8:00am to 4:00pm PST

Consumer Email: consumerinfo@churchbrothers.com

