Stealth-ISS Group Inc. Named Finalist of the Coveted Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2024

Stealth-ISS announces that they are finalist for the Top Infosec Award for Managed Cyber Risk Reduction (MCRR) and Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP).

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stealth-ISS Group Inc (www.stealth-iss.com)., a leading name in cybersecurity services and consulting, is proud to announce that during BlackHat USA 2024 we have been named a finalist for the Top Infosec Innovator award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine. The categories in which Stealth-ISS is selected are Managed Cyber Risk Reduction (MCRR) and Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP).

Judging continues through October, 2024, where winners will be announced online, in print and during Cyber Defense Con 2024, taking place October 31 - November 1, 2024 in Orlando, Florida, USA, where a select group of winners will be given the opportunity to showcase their innovative solutions to the Top Global CISOs during their invitation only conference at https://www.cisoconference.com.

“We’re thrilled to receive this recognition in one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 12th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn’t be more pleased,” said Robert Davies, CEO of Stealth-ISS Group Inc. “It is our mission to provide our clients and future clients with the best solutions and services to solve their challenges – at an affordable rate and with skilled staff”

Stealth-ISS Group Inc. distinguishes itself in the cybersecurity landscape by offering tailored and affordable solutions that address the unique challenges of each client. Serving a diverse clientele from small businesses to large enterprises across multiple industries, Stealth-ISS specializes in audit and consulting services, professional engineering services for cybersecurity projects, and offers 24/7 security and incident response. With a seasoned senior cybersecurity staff and strategic vision and planning for the executive team Stealth-ISS is staying on top of latest threats, compliance challenges and data privacy requirements that companies are facing daily and continuously adjust and innovates and brings to market new service offerings. Some of the most recent service enhancements and new launches include GRC-as-a-Service (Governance, Risk and Compliance), CMMC-as-a-Service ™ and fully managed compliance in the areas of HIPAA, NIST, CMMC, Data Privacy, PCI-DSS, SOC 2, ISO 27001 and many more.

“Considering the ever-growing requirements and challenges in the cyberspace around staffing and know-how, it is key to provide services that help companies take these areas off their plate, have them handled by seasoned experts so that the business owner can focus on what they are best at - and that is growing their business” said Dasha Davies, President/CISO of Stealth-ISS Group Inc.

“Stealth-ISS Group embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s twelfth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About Stealth-ISS Group® Inc.

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc., established in 2002 and headquartered in Tampa, FL., is a privately-owned Woman-Owned and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business providing Cyber Security Consulting with main focus on security, regulatory compliance and risk management. The services are delivered as Security Consulting and Audit, Professional Cyber Security for projects, tool implementation and configuration. Stealth-ISS Group Managed Security Services consisting of US Based 24/7 Security Operations and Incident Response by using advanced technologies to identify, analyze and remediate complex security threats.

Stealth-ISS Group is on the GSA MAS including all Cyber (HACS) SINs, has a NATO BOA, and a candidate C3PAO CMMC company with a mission to deliver high quality service to its clients. Stealth-ISS Group was listed on Inc. 500 list in 2018 and 2019 and placed in the Top10 on the VET50 list in 2019.

Website: www.stealth-iss.com

