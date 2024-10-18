Mayor Wu Announces Historic Amount of Funding Awarded for Digital Equity in Boston

Mayor Michelle Wu today announced that 36 community-based organizations will receive $1,418,000 in grants through the City of Boston’s 2023-24 Digital Equity Fund. This is the largest iteration of the program to date, reaffirming Mayor Wu’s commitment to closing the digital divide in Boston. The City’s Digital Equity Fund, managed by the City’s Digital Equity team in the Department of Innovation and Technology, is funded by the Massachusetts Broadband Institute’s (MBI) Digital Equity Partnerships Program. Since last year, the City of Boston has received over $5 million in grant funding from the Partnerships Program and has been contributing to the Commonwealth’s broader efforts of ensuring digital equity across the state.

“As digital fluency becomes even more necessary as part of our daily lives, so does the need for accessibility,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I am proud that our city is taking the steps to ensure that all residents have the opportunity to learn and build technological skills as our communities continue to transition to digital spaces. I’m grateful to the Digital Equity Team for their leadership and initiative for addressing the digital divide and the needs of Boston residents.”

"It is crucial to have strong partnerships when carrying out digital equity work. This year's Digital Equity Fund features community-based organizations that are both technology-focused and those who have adopted technology work in order to meet the changing demands of our modern world,” said Santiago Garces, Chief Information Officer. “Approaching this work with unique perspectives will only create a larger impact on our Boston residents and ensure that their needs are met, whether educational, medical, or employment."

This year’s iteration of the Digital Equity Fund awarded grants across three focus areas: Digital Navigation Work, Efforts to Improve Telehealth Programming, and Device Refurbishment Work. These initiatives will equip Boston residents with the skills and resources necessary to thrive in today’s workforce and adapt to the evolving economy.

“This year’s fund demonstrates how technology can be a powerful tool for building more connected and resilient communities. By supporting grassroots organizations, we’re making important strides toward digital equity, knowing that this is an ongoing effort requiring continued investment and collaboration,” said Brian Donoghue, Chief Digital Equity Officer.

Thirty-one organizations were selected for the Digital Navigation focus area, each receiving awards of $20,000 to $30,000 to be used over one year. These organizations will provide assistance with affordable internet access, device acquisition, technical skills, and application support.

“As a physician, I’ve seen firsthand how the City of Boston’s Digital Equity Fund is transforming access to essential services, bridging the digital divide. Link Health is proud to partner with a city so deeply committed to digital equity, ensuring that all residents can connect to the resources, and care they need to thrive,” said Dr. Alister Martin, Founder of Link Health and an emergency physician at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Two organizations were selected for the Telehealth focus area, each receiving awards of $250,000 to use over two years. They will look inward and enhance their existing telehealth services, invest in additional capabilities for the healthcare providers, and increase support for patients who experience gaps in digital tools by providing education and training.

“Franciscan Children’s is excited to be a recipient of Boston’s Digital Equity Fund Telehealth grant award. Through this funding, we look forward to launching a group therapy telehealth program within our outpatient behavioral health department and increasing access to telehealth services through digital health navigators, digital risk assessments, and other technological enhancements. We know these funds will make a great difference in the lives of the children and families we serve, enabling us to reach more patients through high quality telehealth care,” said Joseph Mitchell, President of Franciscan Children’s.

Three organizations were selected for the Device Refurbishment focus area, receiving awards of $50,000 each to use over two years. They will execute programs providing workforce development, training, and other activities while refurbishing devices that are provided to underserved Boston residents.

“At TEK Collaborative, our mission is to promote digital equity and work to close the digital divide by providing internet-enabled devices to anyone in need at no cost,” said Jeff Williams, Founder of TEK Collaborative. “We have distributed over 8,000 devices across the Commonwealth and we believe in the transformative power of technology to bridge the gaps in our society. By distributing free computers, we are not just closing the digital divide, but are actively fostering a more inclusive future where everyone has the opportunity to succeed.”

“This announcement by the City of Boston will further the work being done to connect residents with digital learning opportunities and training statewide,” said MBI Program Executive Jody Jones. “We are proud to support this work through our Digital Equity Partnerships program to ensure all residents have the confidence, knowledge, and skills needed to thrive in the digital economy.”

In addition to the Digital Equity Fund, the City is expanding Boston’s public WiFi network, focusing on workforce transit hubs. The first new locations include Nubian Square, Mattapan Square, Maverick Square, and Egleston Square. The City is also expanding digital literacy classes to more Boston Housing Authority communities, with courses being taught by residents and volunteers, and making improvements to many computer labs to ensure that students have the most up-to-date technology.

The City’s Digital Equity team, part of the Innovation & Technology Cabinet, works closely with community-based organizations, internet service providers, and other government agencies to connect Boston residents with reliable devices, affordable internet subscriptions, and technology training.

The City of Boston’s digital equity & inclusion efforts have consistently been recognized by leading organizations such as the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Administrators (NATOA) and the National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA).

To explore additional funding opportunities offered by the City of Boston, visit www.boston.gov/grants. For questions regarding City of Boston grant programs, please email grants@boston.gov.