L’Orenta Nuts Expands Private-Label Services to Serve Retailers Nationwide

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- L’Orenta Nuts, a trusted provider of nuts, candies, chocolates, and snacks, is proud to announce its expanded Private Label Snack Solutions, offering flexible packaging and production services to retailers, grocery stores, the movie industry, and other businesses. With a range of bag sizes from 1 oz to 24 oz and versatile packaging options, L’Orenta Nuts is prepared to meet the needs of companies looking to create their own branded snack products.Private Label Snack ManufacturerL’Orenta specializes in a variety of packaging styles, including gusseted bags, 3-sided seal bags, and stand-up pouches, all designed to fit different retail and industry requirements. Whether it’s for a local store or a nationwide chain, L’Orenta’s private label service is built to deliver high-quality, customized solutions that cater to each brand’s unique specifications.“Still family-owned, we've grown since our start in 1934. Our automated production lines can package up to 85 bags per minute, ensuring efficient and timely fulfillment of orders,” said Sam Henselijn, CEO of L’Orenta Nuts.Proud of the expansion, Sam continued by saying “We also offer Retail Ready Packaging (RRP), or Shelf Ready Packaging (SRP), which allows businesses to easily stock products directly on the shelf in attractive, display-ready cartons. This is ideal for retail environments where presentation and convenience are key.”Private Label Manufacturing Using Strict Food Safety StandardsL’Orenta is SQF-certified, adhering to the strictest food safety standards. The company uses metal detectors and check weighers in its production processes to ensure accuracy and quality control. A check weigher is a scale that verifies each package’s weight, ensuring it meets exact specifications before it reaches the customer. If a package is outside the designated weight range, it is automatically removed from the line, guaranteeing consistency across all products.Private-Labeled Snacks for Your Business - Nationwide, Regional or LocalL’Orenta Nuts currently services over 3,000 retail locations nationwide, providing custom private-label solutions that help businesses bring their brand visions to life. Whether for grocery stores, movie theaters, or specialty shops, L’Orenta’s private-label products are designed to meet a variety of market needs.For more information on L’Orenta’s private label services, please visit: L’Orenta’s private label service of snacks, candies, and dried fruit To view our full catalog of product offerings, visit: L’Orenta Nuts Catalog of Snacks and Foods available for Private-Label To explore our holiday catalog, visit: Year-round holiday Gifts of Boxed Candy, Chocolates, Nuts and Snack Mixes About L’Orenta NutsFounded in 1934 in the Netherlands and now headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, L’Orenta Nuts is a family-owned business specializing in the manufacturing, wholesale, private labeling, and retailing of premium nuts, candies, chocolates, dried fruits, and snacks. With over 90 years of experience, L’Orenta continues to provide high-quality snack solutions to customers and businesses nationwide, adhering to industry-leading food safety standards and customer satisfaction.

