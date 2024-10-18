Submit Release
Closure of the Archives of the Republic of Slovenia due to relocation

SLOVENIA, October 18 - On Monday, 21 October and Tuesday, 22 October 2024, the Archives of the Republic of Slovenia will be closed to all visitors and users of archival records due to the move to a new location. The archives reading room and information room will be closed during this time.
It is expected that on Wednesday, 23 October 2024, the archives and the archives reading room will open in their new premises at Poljanska cesta 40.

