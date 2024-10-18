DCR News Release – Campaign underway to recruit additional positions within DCR

DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION

October 18, 2024

Campaign underway to recruit additional positions within DCR

HONOLULU — With considerable job vacancy woes across all state departments, maintaining vital government functions has become increasingly challenging. The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR), which operates eight correctional facilities across the state, has felt the effects of a chronic shortage of employees, but has been taking aggressive steps to rise to the recruitment challenge.

Over the summer, the DCR launched a multifaceted “Unlocking Potential” recruitment campaign to address its greatest need: filling vacancies of adult corrections officers (ACO).

At the start of the year, there were more than 425 vacant ACO positions of the 1,535 authorized positions for Hawai‘i‘s correctional facilities.

The campaign generated more than 755 eligible applicants and filled nearly 190 adult corrections officer positions (including 89-day temporary hires) from January 1, 2024 to October 15, 2024.

During the same time period last year, there were approximately 570 eligible applicants and approximately 100 adult corrections officer positions (including 89-day temporary hires) filled.

As of October 15, 2024, there are nearly 370 vacant corrections officer positions.

DCR Director Tommy Johnson said, “We seek to fill our positions with individuals with the right temperament and attitude. We also conduct thorough background checks that include a criminal history check, psychological examination and physical fitness assessment.”

“It is not easy. Not everyone makes it through our rigorous screening process and training, but we are making steady progress,” Director Johnson said.

Another key component of the department’s stepped-up recruitment efforts involves using 89-day temporary hires to fast-track the hiring process, and serves as a way for new hires to assess whether the job is a good fit for them before applying for a permanent position.

DCR also doubled its recruit training classes to six classes this year from two to three classes.

What’s more, the starting pay for adult corrections officers increased to approximately $64,000 a year, an increase from $61,200 a year, effective July 1, 2024.

This year, the recruitment strategy involved engaging teams of off-duty adult corrections officers to conduct on-the-spot interviews of prospective candidates at the Hawaiʻi Career Expo.

Adult corrections officers will be at the upcoming Career Expo at the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 from 9 am to 2 pm.

The DCR is now expanding its recruitment efforts to other job positions within the department, positions that are instrumental to the department’s mission: provide rehabilitative services to inmates as well as reduce recidivism.

“Recruiting adult corrections officers continues to be our priority. We’re building on the foundation of our adult corrections officer campaign, and are now launching our new ‘Champions of Change’ campaign, featuring real employees who hold other job positions to support the inmates and other correctional and administrative functions,” Johnson said.

This latest recruitment promotes positions in education, health care services, including nursing and behavioral health care or mental health, food service, human resources and other areas.

Interviews with DCR employees in these areas will be used for a series of recruitment videos. They will be posted on the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation website and used as recruitment tools through social media.

“These positions are just as important to help ensure our inmates receive the support services they need to be equipped and ready for release back into the community,” Johnson said. “Like the adult corrections officers, we are looking for extraordinary individuals. Candidates for these positions must have a deep commitment to helping others realize their full potential. They must be champions of change who want to guide inmates who want to be reunited with their families again and are ready to begin a new chapter in their lives.”

“One of the reasons we changed our name from the Department of Public Safety (PSD) to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation was to emphasize our role in supporting those in our custody and care. Our campaign invites those who share our same vision,” Johnson added.

