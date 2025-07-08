MEDIA RELEASE: HAWAIʻI ARMY NATIONAL GUARD READY TO SUPPORT FIRE SUPPRESSION MISSION IF NEEDED

STATE OF HAWAI‘I

HAWAIʻI ARMY NATIONAL GUARD READY TO SUPPORT FIRE SUPPRESSION MISSION IF NEEDED

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 8, 2025

#2025-003

WAHIAWĀ, HAWAIʻI ­­­­­­­­­— Due to concerns with recent repeated wildfire emergency responses in the West Oʻahu and South Maui areas, Gov. Josh Green, M.D., Commander in Chief of the Hawai‘i National Guard, activated aircrew members to provide additional aerial firefighting capabilities to augment county and state level first responder elements.

Gov. Green issued the 24th Emergency Proclamation related to wildfires to facilitate the state’s response. Today’s decision enables assets to posture for an immediate response, which increases our capacity to contain and extinguish a fire in its early stage.

The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency and the Hawaiʻi National Guard are in communication with the affected counties and stand ready to support.

###

