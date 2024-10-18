Proposed Rulemaking for Chapter 27: Standards for Timber Harvesting and Timber Harvesting Related Activities Within Unorganized and Deorganized Areas of The State

MAINE, October 18 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: October 18, 2024

PRINCIPAL REASON(S) OR PURPOSE FOR PROPOSING THIS RULE

Pursuant to Title 38, section 438-B, Chapter 21 rules apply statewide beginning on the first day of January of the 2nd year following the year in which the Commissioner of the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) determines that at least 252 of the 336 municipalities identified by the Commissioner of DACF as the municipalities with the highest acreage of timber harvesting activity on an annual basis for the period 1999-2003 have either accepted the statewide standards or have adopted an ordinance identical to the statewide standards. The Commissioner of DACF has determined that the 252-municipality threshold has been met, and has notified the Secretary of State in writing and advised of the effective date for the statewide standards. The amendments to Chapter 27 will remove duplication relating to shoreland areas and avoid inconsistencies with Chapter 21, Statewide Standards for Timber Harvesting and Related Activities in Shoreland Areas that would otherwise result when Chapter 21 takes effect in unorganized and deorganized areas of the state.

BRIEF SUMMARY OF RELEVANT INFORMATION CONSIDERED DURING DEVELOPMENT OF THE RULE:

Consistency of shoreland protection rules across jurisdictions creates predictability and simplification for landowners, timber harvesters, and foresters. The amendments to Chapter 27 will remove duplication relating to shoreland areas and avoid inconsistencies with Chapter 21, Statewide Standards for Timber Harvesting and Related Activities in Shoreland Areas that would otherwise result when Chapter 21 takes effect in unorganized and deorganized areas of the state. Once Chapter 21 takes effect, the result will be a statewide shoreland protection standard for timber harvesting. Portions of Chapter 27 rules that do not address shoreland areas will remain in effect.

Public Hearing: November 13, 2024 at 9:00 AM

Comment Deadline: November 23, 2024

Rulemaking Fact Sheet (PDF)

Proposed MFS Ch27 Draft Rules - REDLINE (DOCX)

Name: Morten Moesswilde

Phone: 207-592-2239