Weekly Traffic Update: October 18, 2024

Northbound Iowa St. ramp to McDonald Dr. to close for 6th St. work

Beginning Thursday, October 24, City contractors will close the northbound Iowa St. ramp to McDonald Dr. to begin construction work on the southeast corner of the 6th St. and Iowa St. intersection. Message boards will be in place around the area to alert drivers to this change.

Northbound traffic on Iowa St. will be detoured to Rockledge Rd. and then to McDonald Dr. Trucks will be detoured to Kasold Dr. and then onto Peterson Rd.

The City anticipates this closure to end November 8, pending weather or other delays.

Final Phase of Riverfront Parking Garage project Begins October 22

Beginning Tuesday, October 22, City Contractors will begin the final phase of the Riverfront Parking Garage maintenance project. The New Hampshire St. entrance and exit to the parking garage will be closed to allow crews to perform maintenance work near the entrance. Those using the parking garage will enter and exit the garage through the Rhode Island St. entrance or the 6th St. entrance along City Hall.

All of the businesses connected to the parking garage, including Abe & Jake’s Landing, The Springhill Suites, Planning & Development Services, and Municipal Court will still be accessible during this work.

The City anticipates this project to end in Mid-November, pending weather or other delays.

UPDATE: Kasold Dr. northbound lane closure extended to October 25

Originally announced in the Weekly Traffic Update for October 11, crews from Evergy have closed the northbound outside lane on Kasold Dr., south of Bob Billings Pkwy., to perform utility work.

This closure has been extended through October 25, pending weather or other delays.

Levee Trail from Johnny’s Tavern to E. 1300 Rd. to close for levee work

Beginning Monday, October 21, City crews will close the levee trail from Johnny’s Tavern to E. 1300 Rd. access road to perform levee maintenance activities in the area. During this time, access to the park will remain open.

The City anticipates this levee trail closure to end November 1, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org