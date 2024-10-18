Separate concurring statement in implied murder case

The Supreme Court yesterday denied review in People v. Doaifi, a case in which the Fourth District, Division Three, Court of Appeal’s unpublished opinion affirmed a second-degree murder conviction of a driver who killed another driver while going more than 50 miles per hour over the 45 mph speed limit. There were no recorded dissenting votes, but Justice Kelli Evans, joined by Justice Goodwin Liu, filed a long concurring statement.

