Can attorney licensing reform survive Calif's rebuff of bar exam alternative?

The California Supreme Court on Oct. 10 denied a proposal to license law school graduates who work for up to six months under an experienced attorney's supervision and submit a portfolio of legal work to state bar evaluators, saying the plan posed an "array of ethical and practical problems."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.