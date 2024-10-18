Submit Release
Prosecutor’s Exclusion of Juror Who Admitted Favoring Hispanics Mandates Reversal

Div. Three of the Fourth District Court of Appeal yesterday reversed the first-degree murder conviction of a Hispanic defendant due to the prosecution’s use of a peremptory challenge to a prospective juror who said she “can be biased toward Hispanics,” with the justices holding that the deputy district attorney’s explanation that the remark was “unprompted” was not supported by substantial evidence.

