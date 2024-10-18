Submit Release
Preserving the road: Paving project at 54th Avenue East over I-5 in Fife complete

FIFE – Travelers who use the Interstate 5/54th Avenue East interchange in Fife now have a smoother ride.

Early in the morning of Friday, Oct. 4, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation applied the final lane markings to wrap up a paving project at the interchange. After only one weekend closure of the roadway and four nights of lane and ramp closures, the project is now complete.

The overpass and ramps were showing their age with cracks, wheel ruts and potholes.

During the weekend-long overpass closure in September, the contractor dug out the roadway and replaced it with fresh asphalt. The new asphalt eliminated the cracking and ruts where water often collected. This work helps extend the lifespan of the roadway and reduces the frequency of emergency repairs.

WSDOT thanks travelers for their patience during this important preservation work.

The project is one of 11 highway preservation projects included in the 2024 supplemental transportation budget passed by the Legislature earlier this year.

Sign up for email updates about construction on state highways in Pierce County. Real-time travel information is available on the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.

