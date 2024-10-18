Statement on Iowa Judicial Branch Collection and Distribution of Court Debt

The Iowa Judicial Branch is responsible for the collection and distribution of court debt as required by the Iowa Code. Every year, the judicial branch collects more than $140 million in court debt and distributes the money collected to not only the state general fund and victims, but also cities, counties, sheriff departments, and more than a dozen funds or entities in the state. In 2020 and 2021, the legislature significantly modified how court debt is collected and distributed. Iowa has a complex rubric for court debt distribution based on the crime, who is collecting the debt, and various statutory fees and surcharges. The judicial branch’s case management system is continually reprogrammed to conform with legislative changes. Unfortunately, some programming errors following the 2020 and 2021 legislation caused money to be distributed to incorrect government entities or funds. Court debt was collected and distributed during this time. The issue was the distribution of the funds.

When the judicial branch became aware of potential programming errors in its case management system, the judicial branch hired the National Center for State Courts to review Iowa’s court debt distribution structure and recommend appropriate solutions. As a result, state court administration conducted an extensive review of the Iowa Code as it relates to court debt and its collection and distribution. The extensive review of the programming in light of the court debt requirements revealed errors that resulted from the 2020 and 2021 court debt statutory overhaul, and some programming errors that existed before the overhaul. Currently the judicial branch’s IT department and legal personnel are correcting programming errors and conducting testing to ensure money collected is distributed as required by the Iowa Code.

The judicial branch is committed to correcting these issues. It is working with all stakeholders to fix its case management system and remedy previous misdistributions.

Additional Materials

Review of Court Debt Practices and Procedures and Statutory Requirements

Prepared by: State Court Administration

2023 Review of Court Debt Practices and Procedures and Statutory Requirements

Prepared by: State Court Administration

Iowa Judicial Branch Cost Distribution Study

Prepared by: National Center for State Courts Court Consulting Services

