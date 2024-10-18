Submit Release
RCP responds to GMC equality diversity and inclusion progress update

Dr Mumtaz Patel, acting as president and vice president for education and training at the RCP, said:

'The findings in the GMC’s latest report highlight both the progress made and the significant work still required to address longstanding inequalities in the medical profession. It is encouraging to see the reduction in disparities related to fitness to practise referrals and the narrowing of attainment gaps in specialty training.

'However, the persistence of systemic barriers makes clear that we must continue to push for deeper, structural reforms. Creating an equitable environment in medicine is not only a matter of fairness but essential to the delivery of high-quality patient care. We remain committed to supporting initiatives that promote diversity and inclusivity across healthcare and look forward to working alongside the GMC and other stakeholders in achieving these critical goals.'

