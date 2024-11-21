Chart-Topping Composer Fawn Releases New Single 'Life Goes On'

Life Goes On, featuring Fawn's parents on their honeymoon Fawn taken by @FFD Images November 2024 Life Goes On music video still shot ©FFD Images

"Life Goes On" poignantly portrays Fawn's journey through lamentation, beautifully articulated through this evocative piano composition"

We’ve all faced death and loss, and I hope this piece resonates with anyone who has experienced similar heartache.” — Fawn

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stonedef Records, Inc. is happy to announce the release of " Life Goes On ," a deeply moving new single from Billboard hit recording artist and composer Fawn . Set to debut on December 2, 2024, this piano-based instrumental track delves into themes of loss, healing, and resilience.The single features moving orchestrations by arranger and producer Cameron Lasswell and haunting vocals by Fawn, enhancing its emotional resonance. A poignant music video , directed and edited by Fawn herself, will premiere on December 10, 2024, visually capturing her journey through grief following the loss of her parents.Reflecting on the creation of "Life Goes On," Fawn shares, “I wrote this piece after my mother and father passed away. Losing both of my parents within a two-year span was devastating and indescribable.” She reveals, “Those last two years were spent helping and caring for my father as he dealt with profound loss, along with Alzheimer's, dementia, and cancer. He was never the same after my mother passed away and it was a heart-wrenching time.”Fawn hopes that listeners will connect with this musical journey: “We’ve all faced death and loss, and I hope this piece resonates with anyone who has experienced similar heartache.”"Life Goes On" is the third single from Fawn’s upcoming album, "Horizon," scheduled for release in February 2025. The album will feature ten tracks, each offering a unique insight into Fawn’s creative and emotional exploration.

Life Goes On

