Benchmark Analytics® Launches First Sign® Officer Advocacy Suite

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benchmark Analytics a SaaS-based, data-driven enterprise analytics platform that enables public safety agencies to help improve the performance and wellness of their workforce while also helping to reduce risk, today announced the launch of First Sign® Officer Advocacy Suite . This industry-first suite of technology solutions is dedicated to helping agencies support and empower officers throughout their policing careers.First SignOfficer Advocacy Suite expands beyond Benchmark’s highly successful First SignEarly Intervention, the industry’s first and only research-based early intervention system (EIS), to include three brand new solutions. The result is a purpose-built technology suite that uses research-based analytics to proactively address the challenges of working in law enforcement.“A policing career can take its toll on officers, both professionally and personally, yet very few ask for the support they desperately need,” said Ron Huberman , CEO, Benchmark Analytics. “Officers need advocates for healthy, successful careers, and that’s where Benchmark comes in. We’re doubling down on our mission to transform police force management by helping agencies proactively address officer health and ultimately create stronger, safer communities.”Based on a “whole officer” framework, First SignOfficer Advocacy Suite includes four AI-powered solutions, each built to address a different challenge within the law enforcement career environment.First SignEarly Intervention is the industry’s most effective, accurate EIS. With 85% model precision, our unique process enables agencies to identify at-risk behavior for proactive intervention and officer support.First SignWellness Facilitator uses research supported by over 60 million data points to assess officer patterns agencywide. It then offers personalized recommendations, facilitates confidential training and support, and reports on wellness progress.First SignExcellence Indicator uses data and analytics to identify agency-leading performance. It provides complete visibility into the community impact of each officer, critical to evaluating performance in public service roles, and enables growth-oriented coaching toward success for all.First SignRetention Monitor aims to reduce the turnover challenge that is impacting 80% of police agencies nationwide. Our proactive approach tracks turnover trends, identifies potential issues and individual officers at risk of leaving, and equips supervisors to take necessary action.The Benchmark Analytics team will be unveiling the First SignOfficer Advocacy Suite at booth #1715 during the annual International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference in Boston, Oct. 19-22.###About Benchmark AnalyticsBenchmark, in collaboration with its esteemed research partners led by the University of Chicago, as well as analytic specialists and experienced technology developers, has created an evidence-based police force management and whole-officer wellness and support system. Using a fully integrated, proprietary software platform to help solve critical personnel management pain points, Benchmark serves the law enforcement, corrections, and risk insurer markets throughout the U.S. To learn more about Benchmark Analytics, visit www.benchmarkanalytics.com

