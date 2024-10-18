GOLDOVE ENTERTAINMENT REVEALS PARAFLIXX DISTRIBUTION FOR FAN FAVORITE LUMINA AT NEW YORK COMIC CON

Director/Producer/Writer and Stars of This Year’s Sleeper Sci-Fi Horror Comedy Hit Appeared at Comic-Con Panel and Entertained Fans

Partnering with PARAFlixx for LUMINA is an exciting step in bringing our genre-bending film to an even wider, more passionate, and diverse audience.” — Gino McKoy, LUMINA director/writer/producer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, at the New York Comic Con Panel, producer and distributor Goldove Entertainment, LUMINA director/writer/producer Gino McKoy, producers Lynda Mckoy, Hudson Mckoy and David Seycell, and PARAFlixx founders Natalie Jones and Patti Negri announced their exclusive partnership and distribution for the Sci-Fi comedy horror film available now. Lucky fans who were in attendance received a special postcard with a promo code to save 25% on PARAFlixx annual subscription available on streamers, including Roku TV and Amazon fireTV, and on the PARAFlixx app, which is available on Google Play, Amazon Appstore, and the Apple App Store, where the film is also available to buy or rent. LUMINA will be in Cineplex Cinemas in Canada on November 1st, 2nd, and 5th, showing nationwide in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta, and Nova Scotia, with plans to be released on all major streamers, including Amazon Prime Video, soon after.

“Partnering with PARAFlixx for LUMINA is an exciting step in bringing our genre-bending film to an even wider, more passionate, and diverse audience. Their unique platform is the perfect home for a story that blends science fiction, horror, and dark comedy. We can’t wait for fans to experience the thrilling ride that LUMINA has to offer,” said McKoy, director, writer, and producer of LUMINA.

The panel, “LUMINA: The New Crossroads of Sci-Fi & Horror,” took place on Friday, October 18th, from 6:45–7:45 p.m. in Room 408 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center as part of New York Comic-Con 2024 lineup.

Moderated by New York Comic-Con mainstay Gary Miereanu, the panel featured director/writer/producer Gino McKoy and stars from the film, including Sidney Nicole Rogers (Maya), Ken Lawson (In The Cut, The Parkers), and Andrea Tivadar (Killing Eve). The special event also featured an engaging Q&A with the panelists, wrapped around several thrilling film clips and secrets from the set. The panel captivated the audience with a dynamic Q&A session, where panelists delivered insightful and entertaining responses.

“As women founders, we are ecstatic to bring forth our groundbreaking platform and streaming service, making waves globally, and our partnership with Goldove Entertainment with the release of LUMINA. Our fans call us the Netflix of the paranormal,” said Jones (CEO) and Negri (Co-Founder) of PARAFlixx.

LUMINA follows Alex and his three companions as they desperately search for Alex’s inexplicably abducted girlfriend Tatiana. The quartet ventures from Los Angeles to the sands of the Sahara in search of a deep underground military base to unravel the mystery. On their journey, they encounter a myriad of shadowy, dangerous individuals, including enigmatic Area 51 expert Thom (played by Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts). Whether the group finds Tatiana or not, their lives will be changed forever.

In addition to seeing several captivating clips from LUMINA, panel attendees received a New York Comic Con exclusive LUMINA beanie cap, a LUMINA mini poster autographed by the panelists and also Eric Roberts and film’s editor, Academy Award winner Thom Noble (Witness, Thelma & Louise), and the special PARAFlixx discount postcard.

# # # #

About Goldove Entertainment

Goldove Entertainment is a multinational conglomerate specializing in forming culture and entertainment through its primary areas of business, which include film (Goldove Pictures), music (Goldove Records), production (Goldove Studios), and fashion (Lydgio Fashion Group).

Goldove Entertainment released and distributed its first feature film this year entitled LUMINA, a sci-fi horror comedy. Currently, Goldove Entertainment has ten feature film projects in the developmental stages for proposed worldwide releases over the next seven years. In 2024, Goldove Records released seven songs, three music videos, and the soundtrack to LUMINA. In addition, within the next two years, Goldove Records will release two full-length music albums, and several projects slated for 2024 and beyond in our other specialized divisions. BMG Music represents the music publishing (soundtrack and music score) for LUMINA feature film (https://LUMINA.film). https://goldove.com

About PARAFlixx:

PARAFlixx is a streaming service and the universal platform making groundbreaking presence. Founded by partners Natalie Jones and Patti Negri, PARAFlixx is the universal home of Paranormal, Supernatural, Universe & Beyond. Natalie Jones is the co-founder and CEO of PARAFlixx, Inc. and creator of The Haunted Psychomanteum: OMNIPRESENT. She leads Ghosthunter Girls, founded Strange Goat Media, and authored Awaken the Higher Self. Natalie is also pursuing a Doctorate in Metaphysical Science and teaches mysticism at University Magickus. Patti Negri is a co-founder and Vice President of PARAFlixx, a psychic-medium and "Good Witch" known for her roles on Ghost Adventures and TFIL Overnight. She authored the bestseller Old World Magick for the Modern World and has appeared on shows like Portals to Hell and MasterChef. Patti is a partner at University Magickus, and hosts two podcasts, The Witching Hour and The Witch's Movie Coven. https://paraflixx.vhx.tv #paraflixxuniverse

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.