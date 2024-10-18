New opinion: October 18, 2024
Disciplinary Board v. Daniel 2024 ND 191
Docket No.: 20240182
Filing Date: 10/18/2024
Case Type: Discipline - Attorney - Disbarment
Author: Not Available
Highlight: Lawyer disbarment ordered.
