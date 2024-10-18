Balfour Capital Group Appoints Ho Jun Lee as Senior Wealth Advisor of South Korea

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group is thrilled to announce the appointment of Ho Jun Lee as Senior Wealth Advisor of South Korea. With over two decades of experience in energy business development, project management, and strategic leadership, Ho Jun brings a remarkable depth of knowledge and expertise to the company’s growing operations in the Asian market.Ho Jun Lee has built an impressive career as an executive, most recently serving as CEO of Golden Family Development Co. Ltd., where he led various innovative initiatives including the Nduns Payment App and spearheaded renewable energy projects like electric vehicles (EVs), e-scooters, lithium-ion batteries, and real estate developments in Sinmokdong. He also represented EMB, a subsidiary of Indika Energy Group in Korea, solidifying his standing as a leader in the renewable energy sector.Ho Jun’s vast experience includes senior roles at CS Enertech, where he served as Marketing & Sales General Manager, working on the development of advanced lithium-ion battery packs for electric vehicles and industrial equipment in collaboration with renowned companies such as Hyundai Motors, Volvo Construction Equipment, and Doosan Infracore. His global reach extended into Southeast Asia, where he managed energy business projects across Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia.His earlier roles as Director of Global Energy Business at Dong-A Steel Technology and Business Development Director at Asia Cube Energy saw him lead large-scale photovoltaic (PV) projects and energy storage systems (ESS) in Korea and internationally. He has forged strong partnerships with prominent institutions such as the Korea Rural Community Corporation and the Saemangeum Development & Investment Agency.“We are delighted to welcome Ho Jun Lee to Balfour Capital Group. His extraordinary experience in energy business development and strategic leadership will be invaluable as we expand our wealth management services in South Korea and beyond,” said Steve Alain Lawrence, the Chief Investment Officer of Balfour Capital Group. “Ho Jun’s commitment to sustainability and his extensive expertise in renewable energy perfectly align with our firm’s forward-looking vision.”Lee’s journey in renewable energy began with his tenure as Project Manager at Samsung C&T Co. Ltd., where he played a critical role in major renewable energy projects in Canada, the USA, and Italy, including a 130MW photovoltaic project in California and a 2.5GW renewable energy project in Ontario.Lee Ho Jun holds an Executive MBA from Aalto University in Finland, an MBA from aSSIST in Korea, and a Bachelor's Degree in Architectural Engineering from Korea University. His diverse educational background and leadership in energy markets make him an invaluable asset to Balfour Capital Group, where he will leverage his experience to offer tailored financial solutions to high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients in South Korea.

