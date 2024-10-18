FEMA advises You to Check Your Furnace

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The weather might be crisp and lovely right now, but Pennsylvania’s fierce winter winds and snow are on their way. Before it gets icy, take this time to check your furnace and any other appliances that might have been damaged in the August 9-10 flooding that came with Tropical Storm Debby. If your furnace isn’t working and it isn’t covered by your insurance, you may be eligible to receive help from FEMA to repair or even replace it.

Assistance from FEMA is limited to only owner-occupied primary homes, not vacation homes or second homes. In addition, home repair assistance is available to homeowners only for uninsured or underinsured disaster-damaged items that make your home safe, sanitary, secure and inhabitable. Households with damage to essential living spaces in a basement – including garden apartments – may also be eligible for FEMA assistance to help cover those losses.

When you apply for assistance, be sure to indicate the furnace and other essential electrical appliances damaged during the summertime disaster. If you have already repaired or replaced the furnace, be prepared to provide FEMA with valid estimates or receipts.

If you discover your heating systems need replacing after you have already received a FEMA grant, you can use the FEMA appeals process to request additional assistance. To learn more about the process, visit www.fema.gov/assistance/individual/after-applying/appeals.

If you have yet to apply for FEMA assistance, go online to www.DisasterAssistance.gov, call 800-621-3362, or use the FEMA App on your phone. If you use a video relay service or captioned telephone service. give FEMA your number for the service. And for in-person assistance, visit a Disaster Recovery Center. The registration deadline is November 12, 2024.

For more information on Pennsylvania’s disaster recovery, visit the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Facebook page, fema.gov/disaster/4815 and facebook.com/FEMA.

