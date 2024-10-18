Army Reserve Careers Group holds yearly mission brief, welcomes distinguished visitors

FORT KNOX, Ky. –

The U.S. Army Reserve Careers Group (ARCG) held its Yearly Mission Brief (YMB) at the 83rd U.S. Army Reserve Readiness Training Center at Fort Knox, Kentucky, Sept. 10-12. The event brought together battalion commanders and leaders from across the Group to discuss the strategic direction and priorities for the upcoming fiscal year. The brief served as a platform for leaders to align unit goals, identify challenges, and foster collaboration within the Army Reserve community.

Two distinguished visitors attended the event: Deputy Commanding General of the Army Reserve, Maj. Gen. Martin F. Klein, and his senior enlisted advisor, Sgt. Maj. Subretta Pompey. Their presence underscored the importance of the brief, providing an opportunity to engage directly with battalion leadership. Maj. Gen. Klein emphasized the significance of ARCG’s role in maintaining the readiness and retention of the Army Reserve.

“The need to retain and maintain a strong force is greater than I’ve ever seen it,” Klein said. “The surge in Iraq and Afghanistan between 24,000 Soldiers. Our requirement now is at 70,000. We need your help to place people in units who can deploy, but also increase the citizen Soldier experience, to develop systems and practices to enable us to do that, and to connect with who you’re serving with.”

During their visit, Maj. Gen. Klein also met with students of the Army Reserve Career Counselors course (79V) and the 79V Senior Leaders Course at the ARRTC. The students, who graduated September 26, have been preparing to either join or enhance ARCG in the field to help retain top talent and uphold the Army Reserve’s standards of excellence.

Students shared the positive impact his visit made.

“He seized the opportunity to see the next generation of leaders that will assist him in his mission to sustain the force of the Army Reserve,” said Sgt. 1st Class Antonio Dates, a 79V ARCC class 007-24 student based out of Stuttgart, Germany.

Maj. Gen. Klein encouraged the students by stressing the importance of their future roles in supporting the Army Reserve’s retention mission by citing what he believes to be the true vision of the U.S. Founding Fathers; Citizen Soldiers.

In 1774 (our Founding Fathers) were discussing what this country would be outside of the British rule… they agreed on this concept called democracy. Alexander Hamilton wrote what the land force should be: service in the military of the United States should be composed of citizen soldiers who are engaged in commerce, academia and other pursuits, who are trained and when called upon will come forth and defend the nation and win our nations wars. And just as soon as they’re finished with their call to service, that they return to their communities and forever speak of the tales of our nation.

During the YMB, battalion leadership also shared insights on their plans for the upcoming year. Lt. Col. Tawanda Murphy, Commander of the 1st Battalion, highlighted their focus on returning to the basics by creating a more efficient training platform.

“We’re streamlining the training process to reduce time and provide our Troop Program Unit Soldiers with the tools they need to succeed,” she said. “Our Army Reserve Career Counselors are operating more independently, which clarifies expectations and ensures accountability.”

Sgt. Maj. Laqueena Carmack, Senior Enlisted Advisor of the 6th Battalion, emphasized the value of the YMB and USARC’s leadership visit.

“Attending the YMB and engaging with other battalion leaders allowed us to implement effective strategies for mission success,” said Carmack. “It’s always beneficial to have senior leaders talk and clarify our objectives.”

Sgt. Maj. Lacy Kutz, Senior Enlisted Advisor of 8th Battalion, echoed the importance hearing directly from senior leaders, even at her level.

“We had a chance to listen to their priorities, internalize them and look for ways to implement them in our battalions,” said Kutz. “It’s important because ARCG is directly supporting the top priority of filling units to prepare them for mobilization, ensuring the readiness of the Army Reserve.”

The Yearly Mission Brief concluded with a renewed sense of purpose and commitment from all leaders to support the mission and objectives set forth by the Army Reserve Careers Group, ensuring continued excellence and readiness across the force.

Each battalion has since returned from the YMB and briefed their teams on the next fiscal year.

“You exist to contribute to something else that really matters,” said Klein. “You are breathing life into a democracy that was envisioned by our founding fathers that makes people, societies better. I want you to remember that when you’re out in the field, retaining America’s future.”