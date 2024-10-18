Submit Release
Governor’s Intergovernmental Commission on Agriculture (GICA) Meeting Notice

Hybrid Meeting

Date: October 31, 2024 1pm-3pm Hybrid Meeting

Location: 50 Harry S. Truman Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21401 Lower Level Conference Room

Google Meet Link: https://meet.google.com/pqe-iihy-wpk

Agenda

  1. Welcome and Roll Call 
  2. Update on revised Executive Order
  3. Agency Reflections:
    • DNR: deer management
    • MDH & MDE: Agritourism permitting
    • MEA and MDP: Collaboration on solar initiatives and meeting renewable energy goals
    • LABOR: H2A visas, apprenticeships
    • MDEM: food system resiliency
  1. Public Member feedback 
  2. Public Comment (10 minutes) 
  3. Conclusion 

Legal Disclaimer:

