Governor’s Intergovernmental Commission on Agriculture (GICA) Meeting Notice

Date: October 31, 2024 1pm-3pm Hybrid Meeting
Location: 50 Harry S. Truman Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21401 Lower Level Conference Room
Google Meet Link: https://meet.google.com/pqe-iihy-wpk
Agenda
- Welcome and Roll Call
- Update on revised Executive Order
- Agency Reflections:
- DNR: deer management
- MDH & MDE: Agritourism permitting
- MEA and MDP: Collaboration on solar initiatives and meeting renewable energy goals
- LABOR: H2A visas, apprenticeships
- MDEM: food system resiliency
- Public Member feedback
- Public Comment (10 minutes)
- Conclusion