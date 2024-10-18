Governor’s Intergovernmental Commission on Agriculture (GICA) Meeting Notice

October 18, 2024 Hybrid Meeting Date: October 31, 2024 1pm-3pm Hybrid Meeting Location: 50 Harry S. Truman Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21401 Lower Level Conference Room Google Meet Link: https://meet.google.com/pqe-iihy-wpk Agenda Welcome and Roll Call Update on revised Executive Order Agency Reflections: DNR: deer management MDH & MDE: Agritourism permitting MEA and MDP: Collaboration on solar initiatives and meeting renewable energy goals LABOR: H2A visas, apprenticeships MDEM: food system resiliency

Public Member feedback Public Comment (10 minutes) Conclusion

