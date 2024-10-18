Attorney General Jackley Hosts National Attorney General Working Group Next Week in Deadwood

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Oct. 18, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley hosts an Attorney General Alliance (AGA) Working Group Meeting next Wednesday through Friday, Oct. 23-25, in Deadwood.

“It is an honor to host Attorneys General from both parties here in South Dakota,” said Attorney General Jackley, who is the immediate past Chairman of the AGA. “While each of us face different challenges, we have a common interest in working together to protect our States and our citizens.”

An estimated 20 Attorneys General are expected to attend the working group meetings being held at the Deadwood Mountain Grand. Topics to be discussed include a Mental Health Initiative, Cybersecurity, Organized Retail Crime, Sports Betting and Online Gambling, Human Trafficking, and Cannabis Law.

The AGA mission is to create educational opportunities for its 51-member Attorney General offices and to collaborate on emerging, complex issues in law and public policy.

