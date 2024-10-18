Web3 Certification Board Launches FinTech+ Certification to Empower the Future of Financial Innovation

Announcing the FinTech+ Certification from the Web3 Certification Board (W3CB) W3CB Web3 Certification Board logo Enroll in the FinTech+ Career Track

W3CB launches FinTech+ Certification, bridging finance and blockchain to upskill professionals with expertise in DeFi, tokenomics, and financial innovation.

The FinTech+ certification addresses a significant skills gap in the rapidly evolving world of finance...this certification provides professionals the knowledge needed to navigate..." — Bryant Nielson, CEO of the Web3 Certification Board

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Web3 Certification Board Inc. (W3CB) is proud to announce its latest certification program, FinTech+, designed to propel professionals to the forefront of financial innovation and blockchain integration. The FinTech+ certification equips candidates with comprehensive knowledge of blockchain's impact on traditional finance, decentralized finance (DeFi), and emerging technologies shaping the financial sector.

To earn the FinTech+ certification, candidates must complete the following courses:

+ The 4Ds of the Financial System: Exploring how disintermediation, decentralization, digitalization, and democratization are reshaping finance.

+ Blockchain Essentials for Bankers: Demystifying blockchain and its applications within the financial sector.

+ Fundamentals of DeFi: Understanding decentralized finance and the tools transforming financial services.

+ Tokenomic Essentials: Examining token economies, their design, and future potential.

+ Financial Alchemy with Blockchain: Mastering innovative blockchain applications that enhance financial services.

The courses above are offered by The University of California Santa Barbara Extension Professional and Continuing Education.

Bryant Nielson, CEO of the Web3 Certification Board Inc., shared his enthusiasm for the new certification, stating, “The FinTech+ certification addresses a significant skills gap in the rapidly evolving world of finance and blockchain. With the intersection of traditional finance and emerging decentralized technologies, we believe this certification provides professionals the knowledge needed to navigate and lead in this innovative landscape.”

“The FinTech+ certification program marks a pivotal step in bridging the gap between financial professionals and blockchain technology. We are proud to be part of this initiative and collaborate with W3CB in developing the courses to align with the certification. Through The Blockchain Academy's extensive program partner network of colleges, universities, associations, and government distribution channels, our FinTech Career Track program prepares learners for the FinTech+ exam. By empowering individuals with practical insights into DeFi, tokenomics, and blockchain essentials, we are equipping the financial leaders of tomorrow to innovate and adapt in a fast-changing environment.” – Ryan Williams, CEO of The Blockchain Academy.

The FinTech+ certification is available immediately and is tailored for financial professionals, blockchain enthusiasts, and technologists seeking to enhance their expertise in FinTech and DeFi. The program reflects the W3CB's ongoing commitment to providing cutting-edge blockchain education and fostering a skilled workforce for the future of finance.

For more information about the FinTech+ certification, please visit w3cb.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

