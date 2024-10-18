Gov. Kotek declares Oct. 21-25 Community Bank Week

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has proclaimed Oct. 21-25 as Community Bank Week. The week honors local banks and their employees for their economic and civic contributions in communities across the state.

Oregon community banks provide more than 4,800 family wage jobs through more than 325 branch and loan offices throughout the state. Community banks play an essential role in promoting the economic health and prosperity of the state, making over half of the bank loans made to small businesses. In some communities, they are the sole provider of banking products and services and sometimes the largest employer. Community banks donate millions of dollars each year to nonprofits and local organizations.

“Community banks are an integral part of Oregon’s overall economy through their community giving, dedication as good neighbors, and above all, their critical role in providing reliable financial services to Oregonians,” said Gov. Kotek. “We recognize community banks for their ongoing commitment to the economic vitality of local communities in Oregon.”

“Our state banks play a vital role in Oregon’s economy and continue to support small businesses and agriculture in Oregon, as well as provide banking services and create thousands of jobs,” said TK Keen, administrator for DFR. “State banks are also invested in their communities through their significant volunteer hours, food drives, and shred events. ”

State-chartered banks throughout Oregon are celebrating Community Bank Week in their local neighborhoods. To learn more about Oregon's state-chartered banks, go to https://www.oregonbankers.com/local.html.



