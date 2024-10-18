​​​​​​​NUJ agrees pay deal for PA journalists and concludes detail of landmark recognition agreement

Low pay, improved transparency and pay stagnation were among member concerns discussed in negotiations.

The National Union of Journalists has this week finalised detail of its recognition agreement with PA Media, following a decision by the Central Arbitration Committe to grant automatic recognition earlier this year. The historic achievement followed years of extensive campaigning by journalists committed to achieving collective bargaining rights at the company.

In a significant week for the union, a pay deal has also been accepted by PA journalists following a period of consultation. The agreement will mean an active approach to tackling entrenched members’ concerns on terms and conditions is adopted.

Emily Pennink and Jonathan Brady, NUJ PA chapel co-chairs, said:

“We are delighted to have secured a pay deal and finalised a house agreement with the PA management in the same week.

“Going into collective bargaining negotiations hot on the heels of securing union recognition at PA in the summer, we knew we had our work cut out for us.

“But we had a clear mandate from members to address their top priorities - low pay, lack of transparency and pay stagnation.

“Many of them also told us of the profound effect the cost of living crisis was continuing to have on their everyday lives and we wanted to convey to management these real-world consequences of rising inflation and the urgent need for action.

“We were pleased that talks were positive and the PA management listened to the concerns of members and worked with us to find an affordable package that had a chance of success when put to a vote.

“The result which was overwhelmingly approved by members of the chapel is a win for us but also a win for the company which we believe will be strengthened as a result.

“Along with our new house agreement we believe that while there is more to do, we are on a firm footing for future success.

“We are enormously grateful to NUJ officials and colleagues at other media organisations with a longer tradition of union recognition for their help and advice as we navigated what was for us uncharted territory.

“We launched our recognition campaign with the slogan Real Say, Better PAy. Having made great strides to do just that, we hope to inspire others to demand better too.”