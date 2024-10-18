Ben Stiller’s daughter Ella gives him a lesson on women's equality

Ben Stiller and daughter Ella Stiller on stage at Equality Now's Make Equality Reality gala. Photo credit: Equality Now Ben Stiller and daughter Ella Stiller. Photo credit: Equality Now Mona Sinha, Ella Stiller, Ben Stiller, Beverley Knight, at Equality Now's Make Equality Reality gala. Photo credit: Equality Now

Ben Stiller and his daughter Ella champion women's rights and the Equal Rights Amendment at Equality Now's annual Make Equality Reality gala in New York City.

The ERA will establish gender equality in the Constitution. It will make sex and gender-based discrimination unconstitutional.” — Ella Stiller

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed actor, comedian, and director Ben Stiller took to the stage last week with daughter Ella at the Equality Now annual Make Equality Reality gala.The pair were toasting legendary activist Gloria Steinem for her lifelong contribution to advancing women's rights. Taking a comedic approach, the father-daughter duo used the opportunity to voice their support for the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), a proposed amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would ensure equal rights by explicitly banning discrimination based on sex or gender.“Not to mansplain at you in public, Ella, but they’ve been fighting for the ERA for a long time. Back when my parents were doing it, I was a kid, and we went to rallies for the ERA and I think it actually did pass. It happened. We won,” Ben said, raising his fist in triumph.Quick to correct him, 22-year-old Ella explained, “No, no, actually, we didn’t. That’s kinda like the whole thing. That’s why we’re here right now. And here is why we need to get this done.“The ERA will establish gender equality in the Constitution. It will make sex and gender-based discrimination unconstitutional. It will make the gender pay gap unconstitutional. Restrictions on women’s healthcare - unconstitutional. You know, if the ERA were in the Constitution, it could have actually protected our reproductive rights,” said Ella, receiving applause from the audience.Ben responded, “Seriously, the ERA still isn’t in the Constitution? Wow, this is, like, blowing my mind,” echoing the incorrect assumption shared by 73% of Americans who mistakenly think gender equality is already a constitutional right in the United States.THE ERA WOULD PROTECT WOMEN'S RIGHTSElla highlighted a shocking truth about the U.S - “85% of the countries in the United Nations have constitutions that prohibit discrimination based on sex or gender, just not ours.”Discrimination against women remains widespread across the States, where laws relating to women’s fundamental human rights remain vulnerable to amendment and repeal.By adding an explicit prohibition on sex-based discrimination at the highest level, enshrining the ERA would mean women no longer have to rely on a complex and inconsistent patchwork of federal and state laws to assert their rights, and laws could face heightened scrutiny as they would be subjected to constitutional standards of equality.Equality Now has been working to advance the ERA, including publishing a range of resources that explain how the ERA could help provide greater protections in various areas, including economic and reproductive rights and against child marriage and gender-based violence.A submission to the United Nations by Equality Now and its partners identified various human rights violations impacting women and girls in the U.S., and the UN responded by urging the U.S. to address these concerns , including by adopting the ERA.Ella rounded up by telling the audience, “We are so honored tonight to support Equality Now. They are working tirelessly to get the ERA into the Consitution,” to which Ben humorously replied, “And let’s make that happen so that Gloria doesn't have to spend another 90 years fighting for what's right.”******************************************************Founded in 1992, Equality Now is an international human rights organization dedicated to protecting and promoting the rights of all women and girls worldwide. Its work is organized around four main program areas: Achieving Legal Equality, Ending Sexual Violence, Ending Harmful Practices, and Ending Sexual Exploitation, with a cross-cutting focus on addressing the unique challenges faced by adolescent girls.Equality Now combines grassroots activism with legal advocacy at the international, regional, and national levels to achieve systemic change and collaborates with local partners to ensure governments enact and enforce laws and policies that uphold women’s and girls’ rights.For more details, go to www.equalitynow.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.