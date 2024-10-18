Attorney Bulletin: Automated civil case initiation to begin rollout next week
10 October 2024
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Beginning next week in St. Louis County, the Missouri judiciary will start rolling out a new feature designed to give attorneys and the public faster access to new civil cases.
The biggest impact of the Auto Create Case will be the elimination of the eFiling System’s processing queue.
Attorneys could file cases at nearly any time, night or day. Until now, those cases would stay in a queue until local court staff could manually create new cases and accept the filings during regular business hours. With Auto Create Case, the system will automatically create a new case, accept the petition, assign a case number and allow the attorney to continue filing additional documents in the case.
Of particular note for attorneys:
- Nothing new will be required. Continue using the eFiling System to file new cases.
- Once you click to “submit” the new filing, it will be accepted as filed automatically.
- Please note: this means you cannot recall your filing and cannot ask local court clerk staff to “hold” a filing.
- Auto Create Case will apply only to initial filings in certain civil case types. It will not apply to subsequent filings.
